There are few things I enjoy more than filling my commonplace book; getting to see other peoples’ collections of quotes is one of them.

Unsurprisingly, the Commonplace Book Club (CBC) has been an absolute joy for me.

I’ve begun compiling my own digital commonplace book with snapshots of my favorite quotes, grouped according to topics. Here is a sample of some of my favorites from Week 1!

(Please know that I will never share your name or quotes without first getting your permission.)

Make your own Bible. Select and collect all the words and sentences that in all your readings have been to you like the blast of a trumpet out of Shakespeare, Seneca, Moses, John, and Paul. —Ralph Waldo Emerson

There’s nothing like a good quotation to help a body escape an onerous task. —Thomas King (An Inconvenient Indian)

If you’d like to join, head on over to the chat! You can find instructions here.