Of all the curses that attend a creative life, feeling blocked is among the worst.

I should admit here that I don’t actually believe in writer’s block— instead, I think it’s a useful short-hand for a variety of issues that impede our creative life.

(Also this: I’m a bit superstitious and decided long ago that if I don’t believe in writer’s block it will cease to exist—much like the fairies in Peter Pan.)

This is not to say I’ve never felt “blocked.” Writing has been among the greatest joys of my life, but sometimes it feels especially difficult. Over time, I’ve learned that this is a symptom of exhaustion. It’s my mind telling me to rest.

If you feel blocked, there is probably a deeper reason. Perhaps it is fear; perhaps it is exhaustion; perhaps you aren’t ready to tackle a particular subject; perhaps something else in your life occupies your mind.

Whatever the reason, know that you are in good company. Most brilliant writers have felt blocked from time to time. I know because I’ve seen it in their notebooks.

In what follows, I explore four cures for writer’s block that worked for some of our greatest authors. And!! After I wrote this post, I decided to see what science had to say. Amazingly, it turned out that these writers’ practices aligned perfectly with what research studies have determined to be best practices!

Keep reading for more on this research and authors’ practices.

