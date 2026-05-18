Since May 1st, I’ve begun every day by adding a quotation to Noted’s chat. Many of you have joined me—sharing your favorite lines.

Every morning, I pick a quote to hold onto for the rest of the day—returning to it in the empty spaces: when I’m waiting on the subway platform or as I’m stirring tomato sauce. The quote becomes a kind of anchor for my thoughts. A touchstone for the day.

So, I’m sharing some of that inspiration with you. Perhaps one of these lines will become a small anchor for your own day.

Thank you to all the members of the club—especially those of you who agreed to let me share your contributions. Your names appear before the quotes you shared.

On Writing

Writing enters into us when it gives us information about ourselves we are in need of at a time that we are reading.. —Vivian Gornick

“A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people”—Thomas Mann

“When can you call yourself a writer? A real writer is one who writes. That’s the only permission you’ll ever need.”—Sue Monk Kidd

“The best writing has no lace on its sleeves.” —Walt Whitman

“Back in the library his revenge is his story. What he will write will recall the bite of this wit and legendary appetite” —Pet Shop Boys

“The belief that speech can overcome confusion is something I’ve never heard anywhere but in the West. Words do not set life in order, neither in cornfield nor on the asphalt. The notion that everything has to make sense is also something I’ve only encountered in the West.”—Herta Müller

On Creativity

“All that I have produced before the age of 70 is not worth being counted. It is at the age of 73 that I have somewhat begun to understand the structure of nature, of animals and grasses, and trees and birds, and fishes and insects; consequently at 80 years of age I shall have made still more progress; at 90 I hope to have penetrated into the mystery of things; at 100 years of age I should have reached decidedly a marvelous degree, and when I shall be 110, all that I do, every point and every line, shall be instinct with life.”



~ Katsushika Hokusai

One Hundred Views of Mt. Fuji,

Post Script

What if imagination and art are not frosting at all, but the fountainhead of human experience? —Rollo May

Slowing Down

“Without the light of critical thinking, of deep slow reading, of genuine introspection; yes, without the light of metacognition and the self-awareness that comes with it, we will gradually and irrevocably lose our ability for empathy, compassion, solidarity; lose our ability to remain fully human.” ~Elif Shafak 20 April 2026

“Let silence take you to the core of life.” —Rumi

Come I will teach you to dance as naturally as falling asleep and waking and stretching long, long. I speak greed with my paws and fear with my whiskers. Envy lashes my tail. Love speaks me entire, a word of fur. I will teach you to be still as an egg and to slip like the ghost of wind through the grass.—Marge Piercy

“I wonder if we’ve lost something in the past few decades as our psychological knowledge has grown - a more ecological sense of ourselves, embedded in a broader society”

Katherine May

Substack

1/5/26

“Be still and know. Be still. Pause. Rest. Be” —O. Raheem

Be patient,

you have an ancient beauty. —Toi Derricotte

Personal Growth

“My interest in life comes from setting myself huge, apparently unachievable challenges and trying to rise above them“ Richard Branson

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that a human being can alter his life by altering his attitudes.” — William James

Desiree Williams

“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. / It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift.” —Mary Oliver

“And that is what I did. Sat down. Thought. Came up with explanations. Marveled at this odd process. How things acquire meaning…”—Solvej Balle

“To discover that you can still cope, when life becomes dystopic, is certainly an immense piece of learning about the extent of your own adaptability, flexibility and resilience.” Emmy Vandeurzen

“What women have to stand on squarely is not their ability to see the world in the way men see it but the importance and validity of their seeing it in some other way.” —Mary Austin

Perhaps then, someday far in the future, you will gradually, without even noticing it, live your way into the answer. —Rainer Maria Rilke

The Self

“If we did all the things we are capable of, we would literally astound ourselves.”—Thomas Edison

“...to be herself means to find the pattern, the underlying order, which exists in the ceaselessly changing flow of her experience.” Carl R. Rogers - Becoming a Person

“This is how it feels every night as he tries to sleep, his thoughts ranging across mountains and oceans, weaving through stars, his brain a lantern inside his skull, blazing.” — Anthony Doerr

from Parry Idris, quoted in Auden’s A Certain World

“Perhaps all anxiety might derive from a fixation on moments—an inability to accept life as ongoing.: —Sarah Manguso

“And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.” —Paulo Coelho

“I am so thirsty for the marvelous that only the marvelous has power over me. Anything I cannot transform into something marvelous—I let go.” Anaïs Nin

“I think we are well advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be...otherwise they turn up unannounced and surprise us, come hammering on the mind’s door at 4 a.m. of a bad night and demand to know who deserted them, who betrayed them, who is going to make amends.” — Joan Didion

“If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud.” —Émile Zola

“Therapy and writing have a great deal in common.” —Mary Pipher

Encouragement

One of the most beautiful gifts in the world is the gift of encouragement. When someone encourages you, that person helps you over a threshold that you might otherwise never have crossed on your own. —John O’Donohue

“Let me keep my distance, always, from those who think they have the answers. Let me keep company always with those who say, “Look!” and laugh in astonishment, bow their heads.” —Mary Oliver

Notes and Notebooks

“Something written by hand is a piece of your personality on paper”—Anna Quindlen

But we lose something when handwriting disappears. We lose measurable cognitive skills (as we will see), and we also lose the pleasure of using our hands and a writing implement in a process that for thousands of years has allowed humans to make our thoughts visible to one another. We lose the sensory experience of ink and paper and the visual pleasure of the handwritten word. We lose the ability to read the words of the dead. —Christine Rosen, The Extinction of Experience

“The truth of the journal does not lie in the interesting and literary remarks to be found in it, but in the insignificant details that tie it to everyday reality.” - Maurice Blanchot

I hope you find this gathering of quotes as nourishing and inspiring as I do! I’d love to know which quotes you’d like to hold onto. Share a favorite of your own in the comments or over in our chat!

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Yours in note-taking,