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Kathryn A. LeRoy's avatar
Kathryn A. LeRoy
3d

Awesome! Thank you for the balm and the motivation of a few good words.

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
Cindy O’Dell's avatar
Cindy O’Dell
3d

The most reassuring quote I've ever read: “Those who do not want to imitate anything produce nothing.” — Salvador Dali (quoted by Susan Carter Morgan)

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