Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen DeLucas's avatar
Karen DeLucas
1d

By year’s end, I will have filled my personal journal and I have already purchased its follow-up. Both are soft leather with cream blank pages made in Italy for the Cavallini & Co paper company. This quote is in the front of my current one. “Journal what you love, what you hate, what’s in your head, what’s important. Journaling organizes your thoughts; allows you to see things in a concrete way that otherwise you might not see.” - Kay Walkingstick, American artist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
Diana Knobel's avatar
Diana Knobel
1d

Thank you for this refreshing post! At a time when everything is going digital, I was reminded how much I enjoy seeing the words flow from my hand to the page. I am inspired to try the Carl Jung morning ritual. Your snippets of research shared are delightful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillian Hess
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jillian Hess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture