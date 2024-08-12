Hi Friends,

We’re quickly approaching Noted’s two-year anniversary! Last year, I shared 12 of my notebooks for 12 months of Noted and how I take notes for Noted posts.

This year, I’m going to celebrate you!

When I began Noted, I wanted to share insights I had gathered on note-taking from my academic research. I didn’t realize I’d discover a whole community of people fascinated by notes. I’m very grateful that so many of you have found your way to Noted!

Among Noted’s subscribers, there are some truly excellent note-takers! And now I’d love to see more of what you’ve done.

I’ll select a handful of your notes to feature next month on Noted. I’m looking for note-taking practices that have been genuinely useful for you—for whatever reason!

The way I share your notes will look something like my Valentine’s Day post: Six of My Favorite Notebooks on Substack.

To submit your notes for consideration, please send around 2-3 images and a description of your practice, including how it has been useful for you (around 150 words) and a brief biography (around 50 words) to notedbee@gmail.com with the subject line “Anniversary Post” (otherwise, your words might get lost in my inbox).

I can’t wait to see your notes!

Till Monday,