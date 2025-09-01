Today’s an exciting day!

First: the September Commonplace Book Club begins. If you have questions about how this club works, you’ll find answers in this post.

Second: Noted’s three-year anniversary edition is here.

In honor of this anniversary, I’m sharing five fascinating reader-submitted note-taking practices with you. If publishing 250+ posts has taught me anything, it’s this: There are as many ways to take notes as there are note-takers. That’s what makes the practice endlessly fascinating—and endlessly challenging. We all need to find the method that works best for our particular brain.

And that’s why I love dipping into other people’s habits. Each practice opens a new window into different ways of thinking and creating.

“Notes are an Exercise in Design”: ✶ DVj ✶ ’s Creative Journal

Dipika, a dance and fitness instructor in Mumbai, keeps what she calls a “creative journal.” She does this

…because there's too much beauty in the world to not seize. I feel like an idea collector. I gather my thoughts, and insights from others in my journal as a way to store them and to join the dots.

My love for noting things down began in 2020. A wild love for fountain pens, inks, mixing and alchemising my own colours has been a beautiful side effect. My fingers have different coloured inks on most days :) Red, very close to blood red, is one of the best I've concocted (inspired by Guillermo del Toro's journal)

Dipika continues,

Maintaining a Creative Journal has deeply impacted and augmented my creativity and tangential thinking. And it adds sparkles to my brain and soul.

You can read more of Dipika’s writing here.

Thoughts “Like a Blizzard of Hummingbirds”: Heather Birt ’s Neurodivergent Autodidact Notes

Heather describes herself as a neurodivergent autodidact. She’s been creating learning systems since she taught herself how to read at 3 years old!

Since then, her methods have evolved and she uses a combination of notebooks and software to cultivate non-linear creative spaces. She explains

I'm feverishly drawn to creating, learning, reflecting, and analyzing - a constant observer, attuned to my senses, and my fleeting thoughts feel like a blizzard of hummingbirds in a castle alive with trumpet vines and beardtongue. My Scrivener system mimics and supports my need for the freedom this chaos provides - allowing my brain to be fast, full of disparate connections that, when sorted and called upon in categories, reflect my liminal world of near-constant transformation. I feel time, not as linear, but as points of connectedness moving backwards, forwards, and staying still for periods when I want it to - this is how my notes work too.

There is a certain impatience in my work. I have issues with sequential processing. When I’m working on one piece, I become excited by the thought of another, then I think of something to bring it all together. I feel an urgent need to see them be whole and alive at once. My Scrivener folders help me place things in a way that intuitively makes sense. I create a flow in a simple one-column sidebar, demarcated by icons that remind me what I need to complete, why it’s important, and what’s next.

Digital Mindmap of How My System Supports My Learning Needs

While my long-term memory is quite good, my working memory frequently suffers. I must record them in the moment or trust those ideas will rise again. To complement Scrivener, I have iNotes for on-the-go captures and numerous commonplace books for personal research. I have watercolor art journals, spiral-bound notebooks for online courses, a hard-bound journal for mind-maps and the free-form thoughts that burst forth in intuitive shapes before beginning new projects.

Layered Connectedness - Multi-Database Reference System

If you want to learn more about Heather’s methods, she published a deeper dive here.

Mike Rohde ’s Scottish Sketchnotes

After I published 3 Ways to Take Travel Notes, Mike, a teacher and designer, sent me images of his most recent travel journal. He tells us,

Travel is important for me so documenting the experience is too. I normally create sketchnotes as I travel, but sometimes it can feel a little bit like an extra job especially when I’m traveling with my whole family.

This time in Scotland, I decided to focus on taking photos and enjoying the experience, making voice to text notes about the day at night. Back home, I used all the references I’d created (and the Internet) to build a story of our week in Scotland as a 24 page sketchnote.

This process helps me remember more, I re-experience the trip, and it’s a great heirloom for my family to enjoy in the future.



You can learn more about Mike’s process and this particular notebook here.

Thalia is an architectural preservationist who specializes in writing about places, architectural history, historic preservation, and settings. She takes us through her twofold note-taking methodology:

Drawing static places sequentially. While places are generally static, the way we interpret them is always dynamic. So I’m always conscious that the way I take notes needs to be as faithful as possible to its source material’s matter of absorption (like following where the eye starts all the way to the end).

Red Rock Amphitheater (backstage & Dressing Room 1 & 2)

Finding a singular universal line in places with projectiling objects. Big places are hard to understand. Sports arenas, Everest base camp, archery fields, space-force field, suspension bridges. So they all need to be noted based on a “datum line.” This is essentially the base-level line from which every sketch I make needs to propel. With this universal line, it's easier to do pattern recognition and detect ways two seemingly unrelated things are related after all.

Base-level v. Trajectories

You can read more of Thalia’s writing at Story Arks.

“Pockets full of Voices”: Simon Heather ’s Scraps of Paper

Simon, a writer, was one of Noted’s very first subscribers three years ago, and he’s been a stalwart member of our community. So I was especially excited to learn a bit more about Simon’s note-taking habits.

In June, he finished a draft of a novel. I didn’t realize just how much of it was composed during long walks. He explains:

I can’t sit at a desk to think or write. Ideas come when I walk. So I walk. I live by the Thames in London, just a few steps from the river. The path is clear, open, and quiet. There are no cars, no traffic, hardly any people. Just the breeze, the water, and the space to walk. I walk for hours, up into the city, always with a pencil and these folded sheets of paper in my hand.

I was curious about the colors, so I asked Simon for a break-down:

The yellow paper is for my first rough drafts. I write by hand and stuff the sheets into my pockets. I fill a manila envelope on my desk with the yellow sheets and I don't look at what I've written until the folder bulges. Then I sit down and type everything out onto the pink paper. This are my first rough typed drafts. Once the structure begins to settle, I move to blue paper: manuscript drafts. White paper is for clean, full versions I send to my editor. Those stay separate, which is why you won’t see many in this photo. The colours help. So does the looseness of unbound paper. I have a severe Bipolar disorder and OCD, sometimes with psychosis. The fear of needing to get things right can be paralysing. But scraps of paper feel more forgiving than an expensive bound notebook. Writing neatly into a notebook, all my words freeze up. Writing onto scraps of paper, they keep moving. Walking helps too. Notebooks are too bulky and I always end up dropping them in puddles. Loose sheets crumpled in my coat pockets are easier. They carry the day’s words. My book, Too Small for Anyone to Notice, is about two children growing up in poverty by the sea. Far from London. But still present in my memory. Walking through this city brings them back to me. I hear them talking, arguing, and laughing, just like children do. I write what they say down, line by line. I watch kids their age playing in the city and I watch their parents too. And I fill my pockets with voices. Walking leads to words.

You can connect with Simon here or on instagram @r.s.heather.

There are so many ways to take notes! Thank you for being a part of Noted’s community and sharing your love of notes with us! Here’s to many more years!

Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me. As always, I’d love to know your thoughts: which of these methods inspired you? What practices would you like to borrow?

Yours in note-taking,

P.S.

