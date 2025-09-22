Creativity cannot exist without experimentation. Because of this belief, Alvin Ailey (1931-1989) insisted that artists must be allowed to fail. He understood this all too well. As a dancer and a choreographer, Ailey learned that failure is a necessary byproduct of innovation.

In this spirit, Ailey set out to transform the world of dance. He founded more than a dance company in 1958, he created an aesthetic and a creative philosophy that continues to resonate today. Over the course of his career, Ailey composed over 75 ballets, and he approached each of them with academic rigor and deep emotional engagement. A dance was never just a dance for Ailey, but an expression of an idea—an embodiment of our shared humanity.

A young Alvin Ailey dancing

Ailey’s rise to become a groundbreaking choreographer was anything but predictable. Growing up in rural Texas, working the cotton fields with his mother, Ailey would have seemed an unlikely candidate to revolutionize the world of dance. Yet, when he moved to Los Angeles in middle school, a teacher took him to the ballet. The fourteen year old Ailey was hooked.

Eventually, Ailey joined Lester Horton’s company—one of the only interracial companies in 1950s America. When Horton died suddenly, the company found itself without a leader. Though he was only 22 years old, the dancers had complete faith in Ailey to take over as interim director.

Ailey wasn’t entirely unprepared. As he recalled later, he had many notebooks to turn to:

So I’ve always had little notebooks full of things, little poems, costume drawings. So I came up with several ideas…

Notebooks and diaries were essential to Ailey and he relied on them throughout his career. (I’ll spend more time on the diaries and Ailey’s biography in this week’s postscript.)

Ailey’s Teaching Notes

Unlike Lester Horton, Alvin Ailey was not a natural teacher. His friend James Truitte recalled,

Alvin couldn’t teach his way out of a paper bag…He couldn’t remember the technique.

To bolster his teaching skills, Ailey turned to notebooks. He directed himself to

Take notebook to all dance classes taken and note all material given as to what it accomplishes and how it fits into the given structure of the whole technique

In another notebook, Ailey wrote out exercises:

Bounce to relax the back…

One of Ailey’s teaching notebooks, with lists of exercises. Library of Congress

Ailey’s choreography was meant to be instructive and ennobling. He was teaching his audiences through dance. He wrote:

We teach people to feel—to own their feelings

One of Ailey’s many statements of his company’s purpose and ethos, Edges of Ailey

To this day, Alvin Ailey’s company is devoted to education. In fact, I first learned about Ailey when the troupe visited my middle school, as they do for many schools throughout the New York City metropolitan area.

Ailey’s Choreography Notes

Ailey choreographed his dances with the entire performance in mind—from the dance movements, to the set, to the costume, to the music. Choreography was a cohesive, multimedia imagining for him.

Consider the following page in which Ailey imagines dancers entering the stage to a Bessie Smith song:

Bessie Smith’s Evening Sun Go Down Frozen image of women waiting (they are maybe fanning with evening-colored fans of soft orange and yellow or hot pink). A group enters in a line easing itself across the diagonal—Assymmetry [sic]

Photo taken by author at the Whitney’s Edges of Ailey

Often, Ailey drew the entire stage:

Ailey sketches a stage, photo taken by author at the Whitney’s, Edges of Ailey

Throughout his notes, Ailey created a dynamic piece of visual art. In fact, a dancer described his choreographic method this way:

He sort of maneuvered everybody like a painting. Sketched everything in, more or less, without anything finalized or set, sometimes until the day of performance.

To teach the dancers his choreography, he’d come into the studio and demonstrate the movements. He told his dancers to make the movements their own. His guiding principle was

Use my step and show yourself.

Throughout his notebooks, we find sketches of how he imagined dancers moving across the stage.

Examples of how Ailey mapped out dance movements in his notebooks, Edges of Ailey

Ailey had a great eye for design and detail. He was very concerned with costuming. For Night Creature, Ailey worked with Duke Ellington’s music to create a vibrant jazzy number. He wanted this ballet to be “our lyrical beautiful piece” and he spent a lot of time noting what dancers should wear:

…Costumes will be girls in some pastel shades of simple flowing chiffon dress just below the knee [^plus tights & flat bonnet shoes] & men in probably some of kind of shirt, pants—(jersey) & either ballet or character shoes—this piece will be our lyrical beautiful piece—probably with lots of…& slow motion effects—

Ailey’s Notes on Night Creatures , photo taken by author at the Whitney’s Edges of Ailey

Ailey’s costumes for this piece were gorgeous, hand painted in lavender, pink, and blue with sequins added for extra sparkle. You can watch Ailey’s conception come to life in the following snippets from Night Creatures:

Ailey’s Notes On Revelations

When Ailey set out to choreograph a dance, he almost always had music in mind. For Revelations, he worked with African American hymnals. He had scribbled notes about baptism in an early notebook. In another notebook, he imagines the stage should be “crossed by enormous pieces of water-colored silk” that would create shadows evoking water moving across the stage. After the first performance of Revelations, he made another note:

The most startling things can be said to an audience if they are said with humor.

When Revelations premiered at the 92nd Street Y in New York in 1960, audiences were given a program with the following explanation:

This suite explores motivations and emotions of Negro religious music which, like its heir, the Blues, takes many forms —“ true Spirituals” with their sustained melodies, ring-shouts, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues — songs of trouble, of love, of deliverance.

While concerned with the music, Ailey also thought deeply about the colors on the stage. For example, the dance begins with a group of dancers in brown, earthy colors:

It was about trying to get up out of the ground. The costumes and set would be colored brown, an earth color, for coming out of the earth, for going into the earth.The second part was something was very close to me—the baptismal, the purification rite. Its colors would be white and pale blue. Then there would be the section surrounding the gospel church, the holy rollers, and all that the church happiness. Its colors would be earth tones, yellow, and black.

I’ll leave you with Ailey’s enduring masterpiece, Revelations, so you can watch the colors and choreography come to life:

Notes on Ailey’s Notes

Let yourself fail: Ailey understood that creativity requires experimentation, and experimentation often requires failure. Your notebook is a great place to try out ideas—and it’s a great place to fail.

Link notes to a larger vision: Ailey’s notes are often meditations on the larger themes and issues he wanted to represent in his ballets. While his ballets allude to these themes, he was much more explicit about his goals in his notebooks.

But don’t forget the specifics: At the same time, Ailey was also incredibly detailed, using his notes to think through costumes, design, and staging. He was able to telescope from large thematic concerns to smaller details with remarkable skill.

When I set out to write this post, I vowed to do my best to convey Ailey’s encouraging, dauntless, persevering, creativity. I don’t know if I’ve accomplished that, but even if I’ve conveyed only a fraction of his power, that will have been enough.

