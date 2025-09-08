What is the relationship between notes and the finished work? In the case of the Catalan architect, Antoni Gaudí (1852-1926), it is often as unexpected and imaginative as his buildings. And, as we’ll see, Gaudí’s note-taking took many forms.

Even if you don’t recognize Gaudí’s name, you’ve likely seen his work. His buildings are so wild and whimsical, so vibrant and dreamy, it’s hard to believe that he designed them all over 100 years ago.

La Sagrada Família, Casa Batlló, Park Güell

A cross between a Dr. Seuss picture book, an immersive fun-house, and the art nouveau movement, Gaudí’s work was so innovative that UNESCO declared seven of his buildings World Heritage Sites. (His work technically belongs to the Catalan Modernism movement.)

In fact, his designs were so ambitious that Gaudí’s most famous building, La Sagrada Família in Barcelona remains unfinished to this day. Construction began in 1882 and continues, guided by his notes, models, and the collective imagination of architects interpreting his vision.

So let’s look more closely at Gaudí’s notes—his sketches, models, and plans—to see how one of the world’s most famous architect thought through his ideas.

Gaudí’s Sketches

Gaudí’s sketches are strikingly beautiful, but they were not meant to be blueprints. He saw them as explanatory tools or ways to think through a problem rather than final instructions.

He never treated presentation drawings as commitments to a particular design. As two-dimensional representations of an idea, Gaudi’s drawings “often bear an ambiguous relationship to the building as it stands…”

Consider Gaudi’s sketch of Casa Milà:

The official website for Casa Milà tells us:

According to Mireia Freixa, as was common in Gaudí, the original design of the facade does not correspond to the one finally built. In one of the corners of the drawing of the façade, Gaudí presented a large four-armed cross, which was not built; nor do the profiles of the stair towers and chimneys, which are one of the most distinctive elements of the built building, appear.

Casa Milà, Photo: Ioanna Alexa/Getty Images

This pattern appears in Gaudí’s early ideas for La Sagrada Família. One of his first sketches for the apse and towers is remarkably restrained compared to what would become of this structure.

First sketch for the apse and towers of La Sagrada Família, from The Designs and Drawings of Antonio Gaudí

He also sketched figures for the main portal, including this depiction of the Gemini twins.

Gaudí’s sketch of the figures of Gemini for the main portal of the Sagrada Familia, from The Designs and Drawings of Antonio Gaudí

But sketches were only one of several tools Gaudí used to prepare for a project.

As wonderful as his sketches are, Gaudí famously preferred three-dimensional models. Though we don’t usually think of models as “notes,” they functioned similarly for Gaudí—he used these models to think through ideas and test them out—only with plaster instead of pencil.

Gaudí’s Models

As his career progressed, Gaudí relied less on two-dimensional drawings and more on three-dimensional models to refine his designs. These models allowed him to experiment with forms and proportions in ways that sketches could not.

For Casa Mila, he created a plaster model (now lost) to test the structure’s undulating forms.

Plaster model of the Casa Milà—now lost, The Designs and Drawings of Antonio Gaud í

Often, Gaudí used the workers in his studio as models and frequently brought in live animals to make casts.

One particularly surprising story involves a donkey. Gaudí wanted to depict the flight from Egypt for the facade of la Sagrada Família. So, he purchased a donkey and brought it into the studio. But the animal refused to stand still. He explains:

We bought an old donkey from a woman who would often come by peddling things. When we found that it would not stand still to let us take the cast, I had it suspended, with a strap under its belly, and when it found itself in mid-air. it became completely calm and we were able to take the cast without difficulty.

After taking the cast, Gaudí refined it by adding the “softer details” that the plaster didn’t pick up. He would then go through several copies of the cast using coordinates to shrink and grow the figure to fit the dimensions of the facade.

The donkey as it appears on the facade of the Sagrada Familia

But Gaudí’s innovations didn’t stop with figures. He also developed groundbreaking structural methods to solve engineering challenges.

Gaudí’s Structural Designs

Gaudí’s most innovative method involved hanging strings and weighted bags to design complex vaults. For Colònia Güell Church, he designed a funicular model that would allow him to plan the nave. Using small weighted sachets, connected by string, Gaudí determined the optimal shapes of arches and vaults for his church:

And this is how the model looked hanging in his studio:

With this system, gravity naturally formed the most efficient shapes for arches and vaults.

Gaudí was fascinated by light and thought about it as a crucial feature of his designs. He explained,

Architecture is the measuring and ordering of light…

Thus, it is unsurprising that he was also captivated by photography’s potential. Further innovating on his funicular model, Gaudí took pictures of his weighted sachets, flipped the photograph, and then sketched his design over it:

Colònia Güell church, study for the nave drawn on an inverted photograph of the funicular model, The Designs and Drawings of Antonio Gaudí

Gaudí’s Faith and Final Days

Gaudí was a man of deep faith. He grew up in the church, yet many scholars suggest that his work designing churches deepened his spirituality. While walking to vespers in June of 1926, Gaudí was hit by a tram. Poorly dressed, gaunt, and without identification, he was mistaken for a beggar. Days later the chaplain from La Sagrada Família visited the hospital and recognized the great architect.

Gaudí died a few days later and was buried inside La Sagrada Família—his, as yet, unfinished masterpiece.

Notes on Gaudí’s Notes

Notes are ideas, not blueprints: don’t let your notes constrain you. They are starting points, not the final word.

Get your ideas off the page: Even if you aren’t an architect, you might still want your ideas to live out in the world. And to do that, you need to play with them off the page. Sometimes I think of teaching this way—as a means to engage ideas and theories through conversation. I’m a big fan of switching mediums—even if it’s just from solo writing to dialogue.

Find your models: You don’t need to invent a funicular system to test your ideas, but you can experiment with forms and methods. Maybe the perfect tool for modeling your ideas doesn’t exist yet. Maybe you need to invent it.

