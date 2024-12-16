‘Tis the season to write about Bob Dylan, considering that a new movie about the Nobel-Prize winning, genre-defying artist will be in theaters next week.

I’d guess that Dylan is right when he claims the film will offer “a version of me.” I’ve wanted to write about Dylan’s notes for a while, and now feels like the perfect time. I’m excited to share a few secrets to Dylan’s creativity hidden in his notes.

Dylan’s Working Methods

According to his friends, Dylan was always scribbling in his notebooks. Sybil Weinberger recalls how Dylan would stop on a street corner to note ideas. “It was almost like he couldn’t write fast enough,” she recalls. Other friends talk about how Dylan wrote lyrics to multiple songs at once, flipping through his notebook.

Blood on the Tracks Notebook

Dylan, himself, explained that he’d collect phrases and ideas in his notebooks.

I just jot down little phrases and things I overhear, people talking to me, stuff like that.

Bob Dylan works on “Blood on the Tracks,” photo credit: Barry Feinstein, 1974

If Dylan likes the sound of something, he’ll capture it in one of his notebooks or on a scrap of paper because he knows he might use it later.

Bob would work with whatever writing tools were at his disposal. He was known to use napkins, hotel stationary, or the back of a bank deposit slip:

Dylan’s Notes for “Like A Rolling Stone”

Bob Dylan would be the first to claim that creativity is shrouded in mystery—even he doesn’t always know where his songs originate. As he explained while discussing “Like a Rolling Stone”:

It’s like a ghost is writing a song like that, it gives you the song and it goes away. You don’t know what it means. Except that the ghost picked me to write the song.

It’s not as though Dylan can just sit down and write a classic, era-defining song. Rather, ideas percolate in his mind. Consider that “Like a Rolling Stone” started out as a twelve-page draft that Dylan described as a “long piece of vomit.”

Even when we get to a later four-page version, we find lyrics that didn’t make the final cut, for example instead of “You used to laugh about / Everybody that was hanging out” Dylan considered

You used to laugh about Everybody that was down and out

before crossing out the last three words and underlining “hanging out,” signaling his final choice.

A page of Dylan’s draft for “Like a Rolling Stone” which sold at auction for $2 million

A second page of this draft has the wonderful, though discarded lines

dry vermouth and you’ll tell the truth

These pages reveal Dylan playing with rhymes to match that famous refrain. For example, here, he plays with alternate rhymes for “How does it feel?”

How does it feel to be on your own It feels real (Dog-bone) Does it feel real new no direction home when the weeks have flown Shut up and Deal like a Rolling Stone Get down and kneel Raw deal

Watch Dylan perform “Like a Rolling Stone,” and revel in the perfection of the finished work:

Dylan’s Unconscious and the Telescope Technique

When Dylan claims a “ghost” wrote “Like a Rolling Stone,” it’s more likely that his unconscious did the work. As he explained in another interview,

It’s nice to be able to put yourself in an environment where you can completely accept all the unconscious stuff that comes to you from your inner workings of your mind. And block yourself off to where you can control it all, take it down…

Dylan’s unconscious mind provides ample creative grist because Dylan feeds it well. He has a talent for absorbing information—the history of folk music, Romantic poetry, the characters he encountered in mid-century New York. And then, over time, he condenses it all into a single line—this is Dylan’s “telescoping technique.”

In his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One, he explains how he wanted to learn and think in a manner that recalls a telescope, which slides into itself to become smaller.

…I wanted to understand things and then be free of them. I needed to learn how to telescope things, ideas. Things were too big to see all at once, like all the books in the library—everything laying around on all the tables. You might be able to put it all into one paragraph or into one verse of a song if you could get it right.

The telescoping technique is one reason that attempts to pin a single meaning on Dylan’s songs rarely work. Most of his songs contain multitudes.

Even if Edie Sedgwick inspired “Miss Lonely” in the lyrics (as some Dylanologists claim), she would have been one of many inspirations. Dylan’s songs wouldn’t work as well if they were so singular.

Dylan labored over his drafts, adding layers of meaning and hidden references. He also maintained an entire archive of his notes that are housed at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa Oklahoma.

In this week’s postscript, we’ll explore how Dylan used his cache of references to craft “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

Notes on Dylan’s Notes

Write on anything: As I’ve said many times before, brilliant writing does not require expensive notebooks.

Collect options: A draft is a wonderful place to collect different versions of a line. This is something we’ve seen with Emily Dickinson’s and Eminem’s notes. As Dylan wrote “Like a Rolling Stone,” he collected rhymes he could choose from for the final version. Take your cue from these three great writers and indulge in writing out multiple options.

Don’t underestimate your unconscious: Dylan is a keen social observer and an expansive reader. He let ideas percolate in his mind until he was ready to use them. The sociologist Niklas Luhmann thought of his notecards as “conversation partners;” Dylan’s use of the unconscious made me think how all our experiences, all our memories, all the books we’ve read or songs we’ve heard are also our conversation partners. If that’s the case, then it behooves us to experience as much as we can with as much depth as possible to enrich our inner conversation.

