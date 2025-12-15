Great note-takers don’t start out great. Often, they borrow someone else’s system, try it on for a year or so, and then modify it to fit their own lives.

In other words, our note-taking systems evolve, and we have to start somewhere. Even if you have a system that works for you, trying out new note-taking forms can be a great way to open up different ways of thinking. Something as simple as shifting how you document your days, weeks, and years, can be a great place to start.

This instinct, to think deeply about how we structure our time and attention, is nothing new. Brilliant minds have long pondered how to structure their time. And there’s a lot we can learn from them. While there’s certainly no shortage of digital, new-fangled planners, I’m increasingly returning to our pre-digital forerunners.

History has always had a lot to teach us. Remembering these older forms feels especially crucial as we continue to debate the place of various digital tools in our lives. Of course, there’s a place for new technology. After all, I’m writing this online and sending it to you digitally.

But let’s not forget good old fashioned pen and paper. Let’s not forget the stillness, the singularity, the quietness they cultivate—a quietness that feels evermore precious and hard to come by.

With all this in mind, I created the following templates for myself and for you to try out.

What you’ll find below is both practical and historical: a pdf of templates to try out along with description of how notable figures used these diaries and planners in their own lives.

These templates might inspire a great homemade gift for the note-taker in your life. As I’ve written before, note-taking doesn’t need to be fancy—lots of brilliant creatives used notebooks that you can pick up for under $5.

Speaking of older forms of note-taking, stay tuned for more information on January’s Commonplace Book Club (CBC)—my favorite way to start the new year!

Without further ado, here’s a selection of diary and planner templates drawn from Noted’s archives: