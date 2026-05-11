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Mike Sowden's avatar
Mike Sowden
2d

I'm so glad you've written about her like this! Her data-viz work in particular is groundbreaking and it was only recently that it started getting the acclaim it deserved - Scientific American did a piece on it in 2022 that got a lot of attention:

>>"Nightingale's stories showcased how poor sanitation and overcrowding caused unnecessary death. She constructed her arguments from easy-to-understand comparisons. For instance, Nightingale brilliantly framed army mortality by contrasting it with civilian mortality. She showed how, for example, peacetime soldiers living in army barracks died at higher rates than civilian men of similar ages. Her graphics made it impossible to deny the realities represented by the data: army administration needed dramatic reform.

Nightingale's diagrams received broad coverage in the press. Within months after the first batch was published, the issue of overcrowded barracks was debated in both houses of Parliament, which moved to reform the sanitary conditions of the army. This resolution was backed by four subcommissions focused on sanitary construction, health codes, a military medical school and military statistics. Within a couple of years the quality of British Army data soared under the leadership of a Nightingale ally. The new data-collection operation—eventually lauded as the best in Europe—also proved the success of the sanitary reforms: mortality from preventable disease among soldiers declined to less than that in the comparable civilian population."<<

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Allen Martin's avatar
Allen Martin
2d

The radial diagrams are cool!

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