The magic behind The Wonderful Wizard of Oz belonged not to the land of Oz, but to L. Frank Baum’s mother-in-law, Matilda Joslyn Gage—a radical suffragist, abolitionist, and intellectual.

Gage’s (1826-1889) fingerprints are all over Oz: She encouraged Baum (1856-1919) to write for children and suggested the now-famous cyclone that transports Dorothy. Moreover, she wrote extensively on the history of witches, and, along with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, was among America’s most important suffragists.

Taken at the first convention of the National Council of Women (1888). In the bottom row: Susan B. Anthony is second from left, Elizabeth Cady Stanton is third from right, and Matilda Joslyn Gage sits second from right.

This is my favorite Gage story: When the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in 1886, Gage sailed up in a cattle barge, screaming into a bullhorn that the statue was a lie—after all, this 305-foot-tall woman espoused liberty in a nation where women did not have the right to vote.

Whatever else we might say about L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, it is clearly a feminist tale that follows a little girl as she learns that her power was always inside of her. She never needed the Wizard to save her.

While The Wonderful Wizard of Oz popularized this message of women’s self-reliance, it was, in fact, the consistent undercurrent of Gage’s long activist career.

A photo L. Frank Baum took of Matilda Joslyn Gage (Schlesinger Library, Harvard University) & a photo of Baum (Syracuse University_

The good witch, Glinda (echoing Matilda Gage’s name), was modeled largely off of Gage, who lived with the Baum family off and on after her husband Henry (the namesake for Dorothy’s Uncle Henry) died.

As we enter another season of Wicked, I decided to devote a post to Baum, but I quickly became enchanted by Gage.

Baum’s Notes for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

L. Frank Baum travelled a long road to find the Emerald City—a road littered with failed businesses and writing projects. He even kept a little account book titled “Record of Failure” to record his many rejections.

Baum’s luck changed when Gage recommended that he try his hand at writing children’s stories.

He decided to create distinctly American fairy-tales. In his Introduction to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, he argues that fairy-tales, like those written by the Brothers Grimm had entertained children for generations, but that it was time for something modern, something less grotesque. Children, Baum argued, got enough moralizing in school. Their fairy tales should offer entertainment. He wrote,

…The Wonderful Wizard of Oz…aspires to being a modernized fairy tale, in which the wonderment and joy are retained and the heart-aches and nightmares are left out.

The first edition of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Library of Congress

For a man who seemed to have struggled at nearly every business enterprise he pursued—including his writing projects—writing about Dorothy and her companions in Oz came surprisingly easily. He told a friend,

The story really seemed to write itself…

He wrote until his pencil was nothing more than a stub, which he framed along with a note:

With this Pencil I wrote the MS. [manuscript] of “The Emerald City”

With this pencil I wrote the Ms. of “The Emerald City” Syracuse University Libraries

Baum planned to title his tale “The Emerald City,” but his publishers believed jewel-themed titles did not sell. And when it was finally published, he dedicated the book to his wife, Gage’s daughter, his

good friend and comrade.

In a fitting symmetry, Baum both began and ended his Oz series with Gage. He wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with Gage’s encouragement and finished it just after her death; his final installment, Glinda of Oz, was finished shortly before his own death.

Baum’s manuscript draft of “Glinda of Oz,” Library of Congress

Matilda Joslyn Gage’s Notes

Glinda, the good witch, shares many qualities with Gage. In addition to spreading the message of self-empowerment, Glinda (in the books) is an abolitionist—she frees the winged monkeys from servitude and liberates the munchkins. In reality, Gage’s Fayetteville house was part of the underground railroad. She was also a fierce advocate for Native American rights, so much so that she was adopted into the Wolf Clan of the Mohawk Nation in 1893. They gave her the name Karonienhawi, meaning “she who holds the sky.”

Gloria Steinem famously called Gage “the woman who was ahead of the women who were ahead of their time.” Indeed, Gage’s progressive politics are the primary reason why she has been written out of history.

Gage split with Susan B. Anthony over their disagreement about the church and temperance: Gage did not want the feminist movement to ally with the church. She also didn’t think that outlawing alcohol would eradicate misogyny—as Anthony had argued. Instead, Gage believed religion had been a leading proponent of sexism and violence against women. This is something she argued in her book, Women, Church and State (1893) with an extensive chapter on history’s murderous witch-hunts. According to Gage, the scariest aspect of a witch was her intelligence.

The witch was in reality the profoundest thinker, the most advanced scientist of those ages. The persecution which for ages waged against witches was in reality an attack upon science at the hands of the church. As knowledge has ever been power, the church feared its use in woman’s hands, and leveled its deadliest blows at her.

In her notes, we find Gage questioning the use of governments. She asks what they are good for. And answers her question with the following points:

What are Governments good for? To give a feeling of security to those dwelling under them.

If a person has no security under a government, it is better there should be no government.

Matilda Joslyn Gage Papers. Writings. “Patriotic Daughters of America,” n.d. MC 377, folder 43. Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University

This question of government is central to Oz, and the Wizard couldn’t give the people that sense of security. After all, he was terrified that the Witches would learn that he was “a humbug” in the language of the books. The Scarecrow becomes the new ruler of Oz—and it works because the people like and trust him.

Gage kept track of current political events and clipped newspaper articles that pertained primarily to women’s rights. Among Gage’s notes, we find a scrapbook filled with her articles. Gage writes the following note in the front of the scrapbook:

I find articles placed very irregularly & unsystematically in my scrap books, no less than three (including this one) having woman’s rights articles, speeches &c of myself & others, and a fourth is in contemplation as neither of these three will hold my present accumulation of scraps. I see I have lost the account of the New York World’s Convention I attended in 1853, published in the “Daily Journal,” and my speech at that time although I yet possess accounts of three earlier conventions.

Matilda Joslyn Gage Papers. Photocopy of Matilda Joslyn Gage scrapbook,1851-1877. MC 377, folder 46. Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University

As Gage notes, she stuffed her scrapbooks with articles with her own published writing. Here is an example of the latter:

Matilda Joslyn Gage Papers. Photocopy of Matilda Joslyn Gage scrapbook,1851-1877. MC 377, folder 46. Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University

It makes sense that Wicked has become the story of Oz for our times. It is a story Gage would have loved because, as she argued, bad witches never existed. If Oz is a story about finding your own power, Matilda Joslyn Gage is the reason why. She believed that there were no bad witches, only intelligent, powerful women who frightened the wrong people.

Notes on Baum and Gage’s Notes

Collect Scraps: Both Baum and Gage were avid collectors of scraps. Baum describes his writing process as a matter of scribbling notes on bits of paper. He writes,

A lot of thought is required on one of these fairy tales. The odd characters are a sort of inspiration, liable to strike me at any time, but the plot and plan of adventures takes me considerable time to develope(sic). When I get a thing of that sort I live with it day by day, jotting down on my odd slips of paper the various ideas that occur and in this way getting my material together. The new Oz book is in this stage…

By contrast, Gage collected news stories pertaining to women’s rights. Her working materials focused less on constructing a story than on documenting what was actually happening.

A Final Note: This post didn’t have as many notes as I would have liked. Baum and Gage left behind relatively thin archives in that respect. But, that’s the gamble I take every time I pick a person to work on. Sometimes the archives come through, and sometimes they don’t. Regardless, I thought Baum’s and Gage’s stories were fascinating. I hope you did too!

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

Leave a comment

Yours in Note-Taking,