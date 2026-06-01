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Allen Martin's avatar
Allen Martin
16h

I don’t remember the exact sequence but I discovered Lynda Barry, Austin, and Jillian all in quick succession to each other a few years ago. I’m borrowing ideas from each and I’m enjoying the ride!

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3 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Alessio Fattorini's avatar
Alessio Fattorini
16h

Austin Huge fan here since his first book

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