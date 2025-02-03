Today, the word “commonplace” doesn’t mean what it did when commonplace books got their name in the late 1500s. The history of the term is fascinating—stretching back to the great ancient philosophers Aristotle and Cicero. The history also offers valuable tips for how we might use our commonplace books.

So, as the January Commonplace Book Club draws to a close, I thought that perhaps you might be interested in getting nerdy with me over the history of the term…I hope so.

When Renaissance humanists first came up with the term “commonplace book,” they were referencing an ancient memory technique described by the ancient Greek writer, Aristotle, and Roman writers like Cicero and Quintilian, who all wrote about “common places.”

As two words (common place) rather than one (commonplace), the term was a noun, referring to a memory technique. So let’s spend some time thinking about common places (as nouns).

Common places are one of our first recorded memory tools. You can think of these ancient common places as templates that work for many different kinds of arguments (this is why they are common). In other words, common places are not physical spaces; they exist only in the mind.

Antiquity often thought of memory in relation to physical places. Perhaps you are familiar with the memory palace, or “the method of loci,” which uses visualizations of familiar locations to assist memory. As the writer of Rhetorica ad Herrenium explains it: “Artificial memory depends on places and images.”

Okay, now let’s look at how classical philosophers used the term “common place,” starting with Aristotle.

Aristotle’s Koinos Topos ( κοινός τόπος)

As with so much in Western culture, common places began with Aristotle. For him, places (or, topoi, as he called them in Greek) were general frameworks for arguments. The common places were arguments that could be used in various disciplines (in politics, law, or philosophy). Here’s what Aristotle tells us about topos (a place):

Aristotle explained that topoi (places) store many different logical arguments, or enthymemes. (The enthymeme is a logical equation with a missing premise.)

Imagine you were engaged in a public debate in ancient Greece. You wouldn’t have access to books or written notes, so you’d need to remember your arguments. Whatever you were arguing, you could turn to your mental collection of topoi (places) and plug in your particular case.

Cicero developed Aristotle’s ideas for his Roman audience. He translated Aristotle’s greek topos/topoi to the Latin word for place/places—locus/loci.

Cicero’s Locus Communes

Cicero picked up Aristotle’s concept of common places and expanded them. For Cicero, the common places were not just templates for arguments, they were also specific strategies, like using quotations from respected thinkers to support an argument.

Of course, the idea of collecting quotations became central to the commonplace-book tradition as Renaissance scholars developed it from Cicero’s ideas.

The Renaissance commonplace book was understood as a way of collecting authoritative quotes to use in one’s essays, much as Aristotle suggested speakers collect frameworks for arguments. Renaissance scholars would group quotations under topics (like religion, ethics, or politics) because those were the subjects they frequently wrote on. This is why when we think of commonplace books we often think of grouping entries under general topics.

So, what can we learn from this history? Here is my #1 take-away:

Commonplace books have evolved over time. The commonplace-book tradition is quite fluid; it never would have survived for millenia if it hadn’t shifted to accommodate new societies and new technologies. However you decide to organize your commonplace book is part of a long evolution of the form—stretching all the way back to Aristotle.

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️'s and comments inspire me. As always, I'd love to know your thoughts. How have you used commonplace books in your life?

Yours in Note-Taking,

P.S. I'm putting together our communal commonplace book from the January CBC, and I can't wait to share it with you later this week.