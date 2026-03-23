It started in the nursery with a real teddy bear named Winnie-the-Pooh, owned by a boy named Christopher Robin Milne. Famously, his father, A.A. Milne (1882-1956), wove a series of stories around this bear.

But Christopher’s actual Pooh bear turned out to be a bad model for the illustrations. Made by the company Alpha Farnell, little Christopher’s teddy bear wasn’t nearly stout enough. The illustrator, E.H. Shepard (1879-1976), would need a different model.

Christopher Robin’s original Pooh-bear, along with Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Tigger, NYPL, Photograph by Robert Kato

At the beginning of his collaboration with Milne, Shepard visited the family home where he met Christopher and sketched Pooh Bear.

Christopher Robin’s Pooh Bear (as he began life) on 1924 EH Shepard

Shepard’s sketch of Christopher Robin’s bear

Fans of the stories will know that something isn’t quite right with this sketch. Winnie-the-Pooh was too lean, too angular.

It was clear that Shepard needed a new model, so he turned to his own son’s bear, made by the Steiff company. Little Graham Shepard’s bear, named Growler, worked much better.

This is thought to be the first sketch of Winnie-the-Pooh in his recognizable stoutness.

Thought to be the first sketch of Winnie-The-Pooh in his recognizable form, Reproduced in James Campbell’s The Art of Winnie-The-Pooh

Pooh’s tubbiness (Milne’s word) features in the very first poem about our bear—a poem that is itself a remarkable meditation on self-acceptance in the face of shifting beauty norms. It begins,

A bear, however hard he tries, Grows tubby without exercise. Our Teddy Bear is short and fat Which is not to be wondered at…

The first page of Winnie-the-Pooh’s introduction in When We Were Very Young , p. 85. Read the full poem here .

After learning that the King of France has a similarly round form and is called “handsome,” Pooh learns to accept his own body.

While Shepard’s drawings immortalized Pooh, his son’s actual teddy bear proved mortal:

It may interest you to know something of the history of Pooh. Now alas! deceased No more. The bear that I used as a model belonged to my son, he was a wonderful bear quite the best fellow I have seen anywhere and he seemed to have a character of his own.

Shepard’s handwritten note on the fate of the real Pooh bear, Reproduced in Campbell’s The Art of Winnie the Pooh

Tragically, as Shepard reports, the model for Pooh died

at the hands, or rather, the teeth of a neighbor’s dog.

Both teddy bears—Christopher Robin’s and Graham Shepard’s—felt alive and real to their owners. And they continue to feel alive and real to those of us who grew up with their tales. While Milne created the charming stories and dialogue that animate Pooh, the words wouldn’t be the same without Shepard’s whimsical drawings.

The two men worked collaboratively, meeting for tea and reviewing Milne’s notes and Shepard’s sketches. On several occasions, they visited Ashdown Forest together, the model for the Hundred Acre Wood.

To understand how Pooh took shape, let’s consider Shepard’s creative process.

Shepard’s Observational Studies

A trained artist, Shepard typically sketched from life. Reflecting on his time in art school, he wrote

What pleased me most was the encouragement I was given to put my own visual thoughts on paper.

He habitually carried a small sketchbook and pencil with him, often dashing off a few lines to conjure an image. Later, at home, he would transfer the image to a larger sketchbook to work on shading and details.

During Shepard’s visits to Ashdown Forest, he would create naturalist sketches he could later populate with Milne’s characters. Often the two men would go on these “expotitions” together—the deliberately misspelled word comes from the 1926 Winnie-the-Pooh—a play on exposition and expedition.

Here is one of Shepard’s early sketches from one such “expotition”:

Ashdown Forest background 1926 (where it all happened) a sketch made on the spot when I visited it with A.A. Milne.

V&A: E726-1973, Reproduced in Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic

Part of what makes Shepard’s illustrations so energetic is that they come from real observation—from physical immersion in the forest, or from companionable silence with the toy models.

Even if the stories are make-believe, both Milne and Shepard rooted them in the real world. Yet, even with real-life models, it took Shepard many attempts to get his illustrations just right. Much like Picasso, Shepard’s notes are full of repetitions.

Shepard’s Variations

As with many artists, Shepard sketched several variations of scenes and characters, before he settled on the one that worked best. He would show these illustrations to Milne and Methuen (their publisher), and together they would choose a final version.

Consider the following image in which Milne draws three variations of Pooh’s arms as he sits with Piglet and Tigger.

Reproduced in The Art of Winnie-The-Pooh

Shepard tried out a range of variations. In fact, there are numerous sketches in Shepard’s collection marked “not used”—these discarded sketches were essential parts of the process, necessary steps along the way to a finished product.

“Forgotten” (not used)

Pencil Illustration for We are Six , originally bound in a sketchbook, Victoria and Albert Museum

As with so many of the artists, authors, and other figures I’ve written about here, there is a hefty pile of shadow work created and disposed of as part of the creative process.

Shepard’s Preparations

For particularly complicated scenes, Shepard’s sketches become even more architectural.

In The House at Pooh Corner, Owl’s house tips over, repositioning the mail slot so it is on the roof. To prepare for this scene, Shepard drew a detailed sketch of the home right-side up. He labelled where the “new ceiling” would be once the house tilted.

Shepard adds a long block of texts as he thinks through this scene:

When Owl’s house falls down, the letter box in the door in the wall becomes a letter box in the ceiling. (I take it that Owl’s front-door opens straight into the living room). Facing the fire-place—Piglet in chair on right, Pooh on left—then after the crash right-hand wall (with Uncle Robert’s portrait) becomes floor, L.H. wall (with door in it) becomes ceiling. Right?

Shepard’s preparatory sketch for the interior of Owl’s house, V&A: E.703-1973

This sketch, constructed purely as preparation, demonstrates Shepard’s intense attention to detail. First, he had to envision Owl’s house right-side-up before tipping it over. This is the image that appears in print:

The slightly more disorderly scene as it appeared in The House at Pooh Corner, Project Gutenberg

Shepard’s Collections

Shepard’s vast archives contain a number of photographs of Christopher Robin. Just as he worked from live studies of stuffed animals and drawing from nature in situ in Ashdown Forest, Shepard also worked from photographs.

Later, after the Pooh books, Shepard worked on a series of illustrated histories, focused on figures like the important 17th-century diarist, Samuel Pepys. Shepard tried to get his illustrations as historically accurate as possible. He went on site visits and collected photographs and 17th-century illustrations.

So much of Shepard’s creative process was a kind of collecting. First he collected initial impressions of locations, objects, and people. Then, he collected variations on his images. And finally, he collected physical scraps that helped him construct the perfect image—designed with just the right amount of realism and whimsy.

While Milne created Pooh with his language, Shepard brought him to life with his sketches. It is doubtful that Pooh and his friends would have endured as long as they have without both men’s talents. Next week, we’ll spend more time on Milne.

Notes on Shepard’s Notes:

Connect Imagination to the Real World: Shepard worked from nature and from photographs. When Milne added new characters (Tigger, Owl, and Rabbit, for example), they bought new stuffed animals, which Shepard used as models. His illustrations teach us that even the most imaginative work benefits from grounding in physical reality.

Create Preparatory Sketches: At the risk of repeating myself (see my post on Picasso), repetition really does seem to be the key to creativity. For Shepard, that meant preparatory sketches. As we’ll see next week, for Milne, it was written drafts.

Conduct Research: Shepard’s style was so whimsical and magical that it might seem entirely detached from reality. In fact, Shepard conducted a lot of research in the real world. This contrast between imagination and reality is part of what makes Shepard’s illustrations so powerful—he allows us to see magic in our everyday world. As many children’s stories teach us, our ordinary lives vibrate with magical potential.

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Yours in note-taking,

P.S. Paid Subscribers look out for more on A.A. Milne’s notes next week.