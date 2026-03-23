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Sylvia Pelekane's avatar
Sylvia Pelekane
11h

This DID interest me very much as I fell in love with Pooh and friends when I introduced the books to my children. Eeyore is referenced as my first born, Tigger, my middle child and Owl as the baby of the family. These kids are now in their 50's and their children carry on Pooh's world. (my grand children) Eeyore sits next to my chair every day as my reminder of my fun time with Pooh and friends. Thank you for sharing this article.

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
Waving From A Distance's avatar
Waving From A Distance
8h

As always, loved your post. My grandmother used to read it to me. I bought a set of books and read them to my daughter. I could never get the grandkids to sit down long enough to listen. I have an original 1929 publication that belonged to my mother. A small treasure, and the same book my grandmother read to Mom and then me. I must find a good home for it. Do you have any suggestions?

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