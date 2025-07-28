Noted

Martha Bowden
Martha Bowden
13h

We know for a fact that Cassandra Austen, Jane Austen’s oldest sister and closest friends, destroyed vast quantities of Jane’s papers, including most of her letters and other materials. Jane herself destroyed old manuscripts, not an uncommon practice in the time, as a way for a lady to protect her reputation, and also as a result of the Austens’ downward spiral into smaller and smaller living quarters after her father retired, and then died. In a period when the rector of a parish lived in a house provided by the parish, retirement meant giving up the family home, and the absence of pensions and life insurance both the retirees and his survivors could live in penury. Austen depicts this effect in the circumstances of Mrs. and Miss Bates in Emma. Austen never had the luxury of a study, or even a room of her own, making a journal or notebook hard to manage. It may well be that her letters to her sister when they were apart contained a lot of the notes about works in progress that we wish we had; the surviving ones do suggest that Cassandra was her primary sounding board. Janine Barchas’s new graphic biography of Jane Austen provides an accessible source of material on Austen’s writing life.

Penny Allen
13h

Did she make any notes about the structure of her novels, technical ones as it were?

