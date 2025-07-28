As we near the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth in December, I have a complaint to raise. To be clear, I adore Austen’s novels—I always have and I always will. But her relationship with note-taking infuriates me.

My complaint is twofold:

I’m frustrated that Austen left so few notes behind. Compared to her contemporaries, we have little written in her own hand. Yet, her characters take quite a lot of notes. Here’s what disappoints me: Austen tends to use note-taking as a sign of girlish immaturity. Seriously, Jane?!

What does Austen’s writing folder contain in that famous portrait? Probably not a commonplace book. But what about her fictional characters? Let’s take a look at how Austen portrays note-taking in three of my favorite novels: Northanger Abbey, Emma, and Pride and Prejudice. As we’ll see the characters employ note-taking with rather mixed results.

Northanger Abbey: a Heroine in Training Collects Quotes

Catherine Morland in Northanger Abbey—the last of Austen’s novels to be published, though it was written early in her career—is in “training for a heroine.” Her training consists of reading literature and gathering the most useful quotes (presumably in a commonplace book).

…she read all such works as heroines must read to supply their memories with those quotations which are so serviceable and so soothing in the vicissitudes of their eventful lives. From Pope, she learnt to censure those who “Bear about the mockery of woe.” From Gray, that “Many a flower is born to blush unseen, And waste its fragrance on the desert air." From Thomson, that

"It is a delightful task

To teach the young idea how to shoot." And from Shakespeare she gained a great store of information—amongst the rest, that

-"Trifles light as air,

Are, to the jealous, confirmation strong,

As proofs of Holy Writ."

What sort of training is this? Not all that useful, as it turns out. Rather, Austen uses Catherine’s collection of quotations to illustrate the character’s naivety and inexperience.

Those who have read Northanger Abbey will know that Catherine gets her heroine’s journey—though in a cheeky sort of way—and that her collected quotations help not a wit.

If Catherine’s note-taking habits are innocent and imaginative, the notes we find in Emma are something else entirely.

Emma: Notes as Social Farce

Next, illustrating the pinnacle of girlish silliness, we have Harriet’s album. Emma fancies herself a matchmaker and hopes to set up Harriet and Mr. Elton. Unfortunately, Elton has his eyes set on Emma, not Harriet.

Among the series of misunderstandings that unfold, one involves a notebook. Here, Elton has written a riddle in Harriet’s album—this was a common practice in the period with friends and possible romantic matches writing verse to one another. In this case, Emma solves the riddle but thinks it a message for Harriet, when in fact, Elton intends to communicate his affection for Emma.

"My dearest Emma," said Harriet, "is not this the oddest thing you ever saw in your life? It is a riddle, and I found it in my book at home, and I made my papa guess it, and he could not. He said he never was good at such things. Do try to guess it, Miss Woodhouse. I think you will like it." "I will try at least. What shall we begin with? Let me read it again. ‘My first displays the wealth and pomp of kings, / Lords of the earth! their luxury and ease.—That is court, I suppose. Another view of man, my second brings; / Behold him there, the monarch of the seas!’ That is ship—plainly. Now for the charade." “My first displays the wealth and pomp of kings,

Lords of the earth! their luxury and ease.

Another view of man, my second brings,

Behold him there, the monarch of the seas!

But, ah! united, what reverse we have!

Man's boasted power and freedom, all are flown;

Lord of the earth and sea, he bends a slave,

And woman, lovely woman, reigns alone.

Thy ready wit the word will soon supply,

May its approval beam in that soft eye!” "Now, Miss Woodhouse!" said Harriet, eagerly. "You have guessed it." "Yes," returned Emma, "it is ‘courtship.’" "There can be no doubt of it. And it is a very good one—new, and quite uncommon, and has a peculiar grace in the lines. I am sure it is Mr. Elton’s doing. He never told me of it, but he said he had written some charades, and I sent him one of my own, and he answered it; and this is what he sent in return. And so clever! and I am sure he must have written it, though I do not pretend to be a judge of such things."

In the comedy of manners that is Emma, everything rights itself in the end. But, this notebook remains a joke—never to be redeemed.

Pride and Prejudice: When Quoting Replaces Thinking

Perhaps the most disastrous notebook belongs to the nerdy Bennet sister, Mary. As a fellow nerd and commonplace-book-keeper, I feel for her.

Mary is asked for her opinion on important matters, but she finds her commonplace-book unhelpful.

"What say you, Mary? for you are a young lady of deep reflection I know, and read great books, and make extracts.” Mary wished to say something very sensible, but knew not how.

Oh, Mary! She tries so hard to contribute to her family’s conversations, but all she can do is regurgitate quotations she’s transcribed into her commonplace book:

Pride, observed Mary, who piqued herself upon the solidity of her reflections, 'is a very common failing I believe. By all that I have ever read, I am convinced that it is very common indeed, that human nature is particularly prone to it…

Mary goes on and on, explaining what she has learned about pride from her reading. As she continues, she becomes a parody of the problems with keeping a commonplace book.

Ultimately, Mary fades into the background as the novel focuses more intently on the eldest sisters’ romances—and, sad to say, it’s hard to blame Austen.

In Northanger Abbey, Emma, and Pride and Prejudice, Austen uses note-taking as a symbol of youthful folly and social awkwardness. And while it makes for great satire, it leaves me frustrated. And I’d love to have a conversation with Austen to learn her views on note-taking.

You know that question: Who (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party? Well, I’d invite Austen, and this is what I’d say to her:

“Jane, I will always love you. But couldn’t you have added a few respectable notes into your characters’ lives? And, more importantly: why didn’t you leave more notes behind for your devoted fans?”

