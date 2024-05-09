Welcome to the midweek newsletter for paid subscribers! The usual postscripts haven’t gone away, but I thought it might be fun to mix it up with a Noted-style version of AMA (ask me anything). I’ve gotten fascinating questions from subscribers that I can’t wait to answer!

I’m calling this feature “The Noted Lab” because I imagine it as an exploratory space where we can dive into practical questions to get at the deeper issues of how we take notes today. Let the exploration begin!

If you have a question—about something related to note-taking or writing or anything else—send me an email (notedbee@gmail.com) with the subject line “Noted AMA.”

I’m very excited about this first question from, “D,” a Noted subscriber! It’s quite the moral quandary—and it sent me down a rabbit hole, thinking about how we determine value in books. Here’s the question: