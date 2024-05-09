Introducing the Noted Lab: Ask Me Anything
Does Edgar Allen Poe want me to write in an antique edition of his works?
Welcome to the midweek newsletter for paid subscribers! The usual postscripts haven’t gone away, but I thought it might be fun to mix it up with a Noted-style version of AMA (ask me anything). I’ve gotten fascinating questions from subscribers that I can’t wait to answer!
I’m calling this feature “The Noted Lab” because I imagine it as an exploratory space where we can dive into practical questions to get at the deeper issues of how we take notes today. Let the exploration begin!
If you have a question—about something related to note-taking or writing or anything else—send me an email (notedbee@gmail.com) with the subject line “Noted AMA.”
I’m very excited about this first question from, “D,” a Noted subscriber! It’s quite the moral quandary—and it sent me down a rabbit hole, thinking about how we determine value in books. Here’s the question:
I recently spent more than I should have on an antique ten-volume set of collected writings of Edgar Allan Poe, copyright 1908.
I specifically sought them because I wanted to read his writings on Marginalia. I was inspired by you. These writings are in the set. But I’m torn. I want to make notes. I want to record my thoughts. But I hesitate to make graphite notes in an antique set.
I posted this question to an online group. I would say that the opinion is mixed, but the overwhelming opinion is that I shouldn't make notations. But aren't the notes what Poe would have wanted?
I have no intention of selling these books. They will die with me, and have no heirs. I’m an early retired gay academic who has published some hard science. Now I write personal journals about the schizoaffective disorder and the associated delusions that caused me to retire early. And I dabble in fiction, poetry, and very amateur visual art.
I have no lasting monetary hopes for this investment, but I sometimes imagine my thoughts will be worthwhile after my death. I realize such a hope is vain, foolish, and pointless. But I often maintain the hope.
I respect your writing. I’m just curious. If you were me, would you write in these volumes?
-D
