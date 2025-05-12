Noted

Noted

User's avatar
Elizabeth Roper Marcus's avatar
Elizabeth Roper Marcus
1d

The messiness is reassuring. I am constantly finding notes of mine I can't make sense of. Now I know I am in good company. Thanks.

Kristin Scott
Kristin Scott
1d

I went to Lakewood High School during the Spur Posse era and I didn’t discover Joan Didion, I’m almost embarrassed to say, until about a decade ago when I discovered her writing about an experience that I lived! It was surreal, and made me wish I had read it much earlier; it gave me a new perspective on the culture I grew up in. I am fascinated by her and her ability to first see things that others don’t, then describe them so others can.

