John Locke's Pursuit of the Perfect Notebook
commonplace books, weather logs, and diaries
Well before Evernote, Moleskine, and bullet journals, John Locke (1632-1704) set out to design the most useful method for organizing a notebook. Fascinated by the human mind and how we acquire knowledge, Locke believed note-taking was crucially important.
Locke is known today as one of the most important Enlightenment thinkers. He criticized authoritari…
