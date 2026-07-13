Katharine Hepburn's Promptbook
Introducing the Notation Series
Now that we’re in July, Substack has slowed down a bit and I’m deep into book editing.1
To honor the slowness of the summer, I’m introducing an occasional series called “Notations”—shorter, more focused versions of the usual Noted essays. Each post will center on a single notebook kept by a historical figure—like Katharine Hepburn’s promptbook, which I’m thrilled to share with you today.
I’m excited about “Notations” because I’ve collected lots of interesting note-taking practices that are best explored on a smaller scale. This series will give us a chance to look closely at individual notebooks I might otherwise not have room to share.
So, here is the promptbook Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003) put together while preparing to play the role of Beatrice in Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.
A few years ago, I visited the NYPL’s Billy Rose Theatre Division to see Katharine Hepburn’s papers. I was impressed by the astounding amount of work she put into her theatrical productions, exemplified by this notebook:
In 1957, Katharine Hepburn used this notebook while preparing to play Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing at the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre and Academy in Stratford, Connecticut.
Though Hepburn received rave reviews for her theater work, she found the schedule challenging. As she explains in her autobiography, she was not a night person:
I like to get up early and work in the morning and afternoon. I like to sleep at night. But to build my career I would force myself to do a play. Night work. Then to keep it interesting I would take it on tour the minute gross dropped below a certain figure.2
Hepburn was never one for half-measures. She invested a great deal of energy into all of her work. We can see this clearly in her promptbook for Much Ado About Nothing.
To make the promptbook, Hepburn pasted the script into a notebook and annotated it with stage directions, including blocking, sound cues, entrances, exits, and other movements on the stage.
For example, on the following page, you can see several kinds of notes at once:
the sequence of music and lights as the production begins, written in red in the upper left corner
where characters are located in relation to one another, written in blue near the bottom left
and character entrances, actions, and exits, tied to specific moments in the script
On another page, Hepburn has sketched the set with the placement of props.
The promptbook helped Hepburn preserve decisions made during rehearsal so she could repeat them nightly on stage. It also shows her dedication to details and precision.
In addition to thinking about her lines and stage blocking, Hepburn was interested in the whole world of the production. For example, she also sketched costumes for this play.
I wish I could go back to the 1950s to watch Hepburn play Beatrice. Judging by the reviews she received3 and her marvelous work on camera, I am certain she made it all seem effortless. But, as with so many talented artists covered here at Noted, Hepburn’s notes reveal the effort that the audience never got to see. It always feels like such a privilege to get a glimpse behind the curtain.
Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.
Yours in note-taking,
P.S. Hepburn’s promptbook reminds me of two other posts from Noted’s archives:
If you’re curious, my manuscript is due August 15th, and the book should be published at the end of Summer 2027.
Hepburn, Katharine. Me: Stories of My Life. Random House Publishing Group, 2011, p. 267.
Here is just one example of a review she received:
Miss Hepburn’s Portia and Beatrice surpassed every previous performance of hers with the possible exception of Tracy in The Philadelphia Story…
Gassner, John. “Broadway in Review.” Educational Theatre Journal, vol. 9, no. 3, 1957, pp. 214–22. JSTOR, https://doi.org/10.2307/3203532.
Very cool Jillian. Hepburn was very highly organized! Her hand writting looks like an architect. In my memory I mostly remember her in her later years like in Rooster Cogburn but going back and looking at photos of her from the 50's and 60's - when I was a little kid - she was stunningly beautiful.
That is so cool to see! I love Katharine Hepburn, but this is insight into how she worked. I'm always most interested in notes that help me see the way someone thinks, but in reality, I want my notes all pretty and neat and organized and stripped of the very things I love to see in other's notes.