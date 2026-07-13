Now that we’re in July, Substack has slowed down a bit and I’m deep into book editing.

To honor the slowness of the summer, I’m introducing an occasional series called “Notations”—shorter, more focused versions of the usual Noted essays. Each post will center on a single notebook kept by a historical figure—like Katharine Hepburn’s promptbook, which I’m thrilled to share with you today.

I’m excited about “Notations” because I’ve collected lots of interesting note-taking practices that are best explored on a smaller scale. This series will give us a chance to look closely at individual notebooks I might otherwise not have room to share.

So, here is the promptbook Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003) put together while preparing to play the role of Beatrice in Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

A few years ago, I visited the NYPL’s Billy Rose Theatre Division to see Katharine Hepburn’s papers. I was impressed by the astounding amount of work she put into her theatrical productions, exemplified by this notebook:

Katharine Hepburn’s prompt book for Much Ado About Nothing, NYPL

In 1957, Katharine Hepburn used this notebook while preparing to play Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing at the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre and Academy in Stratford, Connecticut.

Hepburn as Beatrice, 1957

Though Hepburn received rave reviews for her theater work, she found the schedule challenging. As she explains in her autobiography, she was not a night person:

I like to get up early and work in the morning and afternoon. I like to sleep at night. But to build my career I would force myself to do a play. Night work. Then to keep it interesting I would take it on tour the minute gross dropped below a certain figure.

Hepburn was never one for half-measures. She invested a great deal of energy into all of her work. We can see this clearly in her promptbook for Much Ado About Nothing.

To make the promptbook, Hepburn pasted the script into a notebook and annotated it with stage directions, including blocking, sound cues, entrances, exits, and other movements on the stage.

For example, on the following page, you can see several kinds of notes at once:

the sequence of music and lights as the production begins, written in red in the upper left corner

where characters are located in relation to one another, written in blue near the bottom left

and character entrances, actions, and exits, tied to specific moments in the script

Katharine Hepburn’s promptbook for Much Ado About Nothing, NYPL

On another page, Hepburn has sketched the set with the placement of props.

Katharine Hepburn’s promptbook for Much Ado About Nothing, NYPL

The promptbook helped Hepburn preserve decisions made during rehearsal so she could repeat them nightly on stage. It also shows her dedication to details and precision.

In addition to thinking about her lines and stage blocking, Hepburn was interested in the whole world of the production. For example, she also sketched costumes for this play.

Sketches of costumes for Much Ado About Nothing, NYPL

I wish I could go back to the 1950s to watch Hepburn play Beatrice. Judging by the reviews she received and her marvelous work on camera, I am certain she made it all seem effortless. But, as with so many talented artists covered here at Noted, Hepburn’s notes reveal the effort that the audience never got to see. It always feels like such a privilege to get a glimpse behind the curtain.

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

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Yours in note-taking,

P.S. Hepburn’s promptbook reminds me of two other posts from Noted’s archives:

Francis Ford Coppola's "Godfather Notebook" Jillian Hess · May 1, 2023 Francis Ford Coppola was terrified when he wrote the script for The Godfather. As a director, he knew he could correct for bad performances. But he couldn’t correct a bad script. He knew, Read full story