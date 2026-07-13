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Cecil Touchon's avatar
Cecil Touchon
5d

Very cool Jillian. Hepburn was very highly organized! Her hand writting looks like an architect. In my memory I mostly remember her in her later years like in Rooster Cogburn but going back and looking at photos of her from the 50's and 60's - when I was a little kid - she was stunningly beautiful.

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K. Larkin 💌's avatar
K. Larkin 💌
5d

That is so cool to see! I love Katharine Hepburn, but this is insight into how she worked. I'm always most interested in notes that help me see the way someone thinks, but in reality, I want my notes all pretty and neat and organized and stripped of the very things I love to see in other's notes.

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