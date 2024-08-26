For as long as I can remember, I have loved learning. When I discovered Plato and Socrates in middle school, I came home and announced that I wanted to be a philosopher when I grew up.

From there, I set out to become a professional student. At some point, I discovered that this job has a name: we’re called professors. So, it should come as no surprise that I love late August / early September because I love the beginning of the school year.

My favorite days of the year are as follows:

The first day of Fall Semester (the students are so excited and energized). Graduation in Spring (it’s a triumphant day for our students, many of whom are first generation college students—graduating from college is not always a given). My birthday…although, as I get older, I admit, it’s harder to enjoy.

With my wonderful colleague, Noah Simon Jampol, on graduation day!

As the new school year begins, here are some tips on how we can learn better with notes. They are useful whether you’re an enrolled student or not—after all, learning is a life-long process.

Write Notes by Hand

Every new technology ushers in waves of anxiety. For example, Socrates was deeply suspicious of handwriting, fearing that it would weaken our natural ability to remember things. And, in the eighteenth century, when novels became a dominant mode of entertainment, moralists worried it would “soften the mind” to use Hannah More’s phrase.

So, when I say that we are better off taking notes by hand than with computers, I recognize that I am part of a rather hilarious historical trend. Nevertheless, the science is quite persuasive.

A page from a copybook, called a “Calligraphic and Computing Instruction Manual,” by American schoolmaster Thomas Earl, 1740–41. The Newberry Library.

In a 2014 study, scientists at Princeton and UCLA (Pam A. Mueller and Daniel M. Oppenheimer) found that students who took notes with a computer wrote down more information, but those who took handwritten notes performed better on conceptual questions.

Because we tend to type faster than we write, students who use a computer to take notes tend to transcribe—writing out the teacher’s words verbatim. Students who write by hand tend to summarize ideas.

This is an important lesson, even for students with conditions that make writing by hand difficult. If you are typing out notes, challenge yourself to summarize rather than transcribe.

New brain science helps explain why handwritten notes improve recall. In 2023, F.R. van der Weel and Audrey van der Meer of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology monitored students’ brain activity (via EEG) during a memory test. Half the students typed out words they needed to remember, while the other half wrote the words out by hand. Van der Weel and colleagues found that writing by hand increased activity in parietal and central brain regions—important areas for memory.

The students who wrote out notes by hand recalled more words. As the authors explain, writing by hand relies on the body more than typing does, which requires more neural activity.

I find the science quite convincing, but then again, I’m biased; I know that I learn better when I take notes by hand.

Here’s the bottom line: You need to find what works best for you. If you don’t know, I encourage you to experiment. Take notes by hand for one week. On the following week, take notes with your computer. See which information is easier to remember.

Practice Active Recall

Taking notes by hand is a powerful learning tool, but that doesn’t mean it’s foolproof. Sometimes, our notes deceive us into thinking we’ve truly learned material.

Here’s the issue: Writing out notes and re-reading notes activate our “working memory.” This is the type of memory that allows us to hold information temporarily in our mind so we can work through it.

Educators Barbara Okley, Beth Rogowsky, and Terrence J. Sejnowski compare working memory to an octopus that can happily juggle four balls. Add more balls, and the working memory becomes overwhelmed.

Working memory can only handle a small amount of information, Uncommon Sense Teaching

Working Memory: short-term retrieval (remembering a phone number long enough to dial it)

Long-Term Memory: available for later retrieval (that alphabet song you learned in childhood and can still sing on command)

Working memory is great for thinking through information. But it’s not going to cut it if you need to remember that information next week. So, how do you move information from working memory to long-term memory? The answer is active recall.

Turn a working memory into long-term memory through repeated retrieval, Uncommon Sense Teaching

To move information from working memory to long-term memory, researchers recommend we use a “retrieval practice.” That is, stepping away from our notes and trying to explain a concept. After all, the best way to truly learn material is to teach it to someone else.

This, I think, is the theory behind the famed Cornell Method of note-taking. With this method, students write out notes alongside “cues,” then they cover the notes and use the cues to test their memory. In other words, the Cornell method facilitates “active recall.”

The Cornell Method

I wish you all a wonderful September—whether you are enrolled in classes or on a self-directed educational journey!

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me.

✏️I’d love to know about your experience with taking notes for learning. Do you find that you learn better when taking notes by hand? Any other advice you’d pass on to students?

Leave a comment

Till Monday,

P.S —If you’d like to read more about learning with notes, check out my posts from this time last year: