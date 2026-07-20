Ludwig van Beethoven's Conversation Notebooks: A Notation
"...history could eavesdrop on much of Beethoven’s daily discourse.”
If you ran into Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) in Vienna, where he spent most of his adult life, you might have found him scribbling in a little notebook. He often worked out musical ideas in these sketchbooks, capturing inspiration as it came to him.
But by 1818, he was carrying small pocket notebooks for an entirely different purpose. He could no longer hear what his friends were saying.
In 1801, he confided to friends that he was having trouble hearing. From 1812-1816 he tried using ear trumpets. But by 1818, his deafness had progressed to such an extent that he could only come up with a single solution: A small blank notebook.
When he could no longer hear his friends, he had them write their part of a conversation in what have become known as the “conversation books”—some seem to have been lost when they fell off a moving wagon, but a hefty 139 of them survive.
As Jan Swafford writes in his biography, the Conversation Notebooks give us an unparalleled view into the composer’s daily life:
…from then on, history could eavesdrop on much of Beethoven’s daily discourse.1
More accurately, Swafford admits, we can eavesdrop on what others were saying to him because Beethoven usually spoke his responses rather than writing them down.2
These notebooks are filled with his friends’ bawdy jokes (about sharing wives) and business dealings. Sometimes, Beethoven wrote out shopping lists, addresses, or book recommendations.
But the most powerful notations in these books surround Beethoven’s nephew, Karl. In November of 1815, Beethoven’s brother died, leaving his son’s guardianship contested. Believing Karl’s mother to be unfit, Beethoven engaged in a prolonged legal battle for custody.
Throughout these notebooks, a drama around Karl plays out. Beethoven’s friend Joseph Karl Bernard warns him that he’ll be embroiled in legal battles:
As long as you are the guardian and Karl stays here, you will have to battle not only all the cares that you have had up to now…3
There’s a funny exchange early on, when the young Karl tells his uncle, via the conversation books:
I don’t know where the lice are coming from. Anyway it’s healthy to have lice.4
Soon Karl turned to more mature subjects. He asked his uncle about custody and who he would live with. And then Karl wants to join the army—something Beethoven refused to allow until 1826, after Karl attempted suicide.
Beethoven’s conversation notebooks end a few weeks before his own death, with conversations about getting new bedsheets.
Like most of Beethoven’s biographers, I wanted a bit more insight into the composer than the conversation notebooks actually deliver. But I suppose that’s a lesson itself: even geniuses have to negotiate the minutiae of life.
Even geniuses worry about bedsheets.
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Yours in note-taking,
P.S.
Want more composers? Check out these posts from Noted’s archives:
Swafford, 2014. Beethoven: Anguish and Triumph : A Biography. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, p. 698.
See Theodore Albrecht, “Time, Distance, Weather, Daily Routine, and Wordplay as Factors in Interpreting Beethoven’s Conversation Books,” Beethoven Journal 28, No. 2 (Winter, 2013), pp. 64–75.
Beethoven, Ludwig van. Beethoven’s Conversation Books. Volume 1, Nos. 1 to 8 (February 1818 to March 1820). With Theodore Albrecht, The Boydell Press, 2018, p.3.
Cited in Swafford, p. 701.
I love seeing the mundane aspects of an artist or composer or writer's life. We tend to think of history as something dead and buried and dusty, but these were real, living human beings just like us.
And when I read old notebooks or diaries of people long dead, for a moment, they return, in bright, breathing color.
Have his conversation notebooks been translated and published?
Thank you for sharing. 💙💚🦋
Amazed he was able to write such music with not being able to hear. He must have remembered how they sounded…i know those who are deaf, use their other senses/feeling the rhythm and beat to feel the music. I wonder if he ever tried go sign. What motivation and encouragement for me as I was born deaf and still struggle to “hear”, speak clearly! I work hard to do so. I write instead. I wish I could just write. Learning ASL gv me a way to communicate as well. My mom gave me three books about this girl named Abigail and it’s for elementary kids but her creativity, her wanting to understand, her sticky notes and drawing, and starting again are me!