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Michelle A. Gil 💙💚🦋's avatar
Michelle A. Gil 💙💚🦋
4d

I love seeing the mundane aspects of an artist or composer or writer's life. We tend to think of history as something dead and buried and dusty, but these were real, living human beings just like us.

And when I read old notebooks or diaries of people long dead, for a moment, they return, in bright, breathing color.

Have his conversation notebooks been translated and published?

Thank you for sharing. 💙💚🦋

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
4dEdited

Amazed he was able to write such music with not being able to hear. He must have remembered how they sounded…i know those who are deaf, use their other senses/feeling the rhythm and beat to feel the music. I wonder if he ever tried go sign. What motivation and encouragement for me as I was born deaf and still struggle to “hear”, speak clearly! I work hard to do so. I write instead. I wish I could just write. Learning ASL gv me a way to communicate as well. My mom gave me three books about this girl named Abigail and it’s for elementary kids but her creativity, her wanting to understand, her sticky notes and drawing, and starting again are me!

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