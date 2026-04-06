While in graduate school, I had a little ritual. After a few hours of writing, I’d reward myself by visiting Mason Currey’s blog—before Subtle Maneuvers, he wrote “Daily Routines.” There, I’d read about the struggles and peccadillos of famous artists and authors—Schiller writing next to a bin of rotting apples always stands out. Mason’s stories put my own work into perspective: Whatever struggles I encountered while finishing my dissertation, I understood myself to be part of a long, storied history of writing and creating.

Mason’s work still does that—it helps me see my own work within a larger history. This was true of his past two books, and it’s true of his new book, Making Art and Making a Living—a fascinating journey through the ways creative people have funded their art.

We live in a world in which we need money. We also need art. We need to create. How do we do both? How do artists negotiate the material conditions of their lives? While the arts have never been especially hospitable to those who don’t happen to be independently wealthy, the question of funding has never seemed quite so pressing as it does now. And, of course, Substack newsletters are an interesting, if often unsatisfying, answer to that question. (I particularly loved Mason’s reflections on an inflammatory Subtle Maneuvers comments thread.)

Part of what is so interesting here is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. What works for one artist won’t necessarily work for another.

Even when reading Mason’s work in the early aughts, I always thought: “He must take great notes.” Mason has a unique ability to digest large amounts of information and extract a pithy, entertaining, and meaningful story.

And so it is with special excitement that I present Mason’s note-taking system, as narrated by Mason himself. I was right—Mason takes great notes!

Without further ado, here’s Mason and his own overview of his note-taking process.

Author photo credit: Rebecca Veit

My Inefficient and Glorious Research Process

How I skim, scan, and scribble my way into the lives of writers and artists

I might be the luckiest writer alive. For years, I couldn’t figure out how to make myself write. I wanted to do it; I just didn’t seem to have the discipline to do it in any regular way. Gradually, however, I managed to turn this inner conflict into the center of a busy and rewarding writing practice, by studying how the writers and artists I admire got their work done and sharing what I’ve found in three books and almost two hundred newsletter issues. My latest book, Making Art and Making a Living, focuses on the financial side of the equation: how anyone found the “time, strength, cash, and patience,” in Herman Melville’s phrase, to write or paint or compose ambitious works. It came out last week and is available wherever books are sold.

When I got my first book deal, circa 2009, I really had no idea how to research or write a general-interest nonfiction book. (I was a blogger who got noticed by a literary agent—told you I was lucky.) So I started cobbling together a DIY process that I have relied on ever since. It is extremely time-consuming and wildly inefficient—and I love it. Here are the key steps of my process:

I check out books from the public library

God bless the public library system! All of my writing comes from visiting libraries to browse material in person, or—more often—placing online hold requests for books to be delivered to my local branch. For my first book, I relied on the New York Public Library system; for my subsequent books and my newsletter, I’ve been a Los Angeles Public Library power user.

The LAPL allows users to take out thirty items at a time, and when I’m working on a book I’m continually at this limit, making frequent trips back and forth to check out and return the biographies, memoirs, and collections of letters, diaries, and interviews that are the starting point for all my writing. For my second book, I think I checked out and returned close to a thousand library books!

I read, skim, flag, scan, and print

If a book is really good, I will read it from cover to cover—I can’t resist—but more often I do a mix of reading and skimming. Over the years, I’ve gotten good at knowing when to speed up and when to slow down. As I go, I use Post-It mini notes to flag any passages that seem relevant to my project. Sometimes it’s just a few pages; other times it’s almost the entire book.

Mason flags passages. Photo by Mason Currey

After I’ve finished going through and flagging pages, I use the Scanner Pro app on my iPhone to scan every page I’ve flagged. (This is the most tedious part of the process—but it gives me a chance to catch up on podcasts and new music.) Then I upload the scans into a Dropbox folder and print them, and I put the printouts in a manila folder with the subject’s name on it.

I re-read every page I’ve scanned

Once I feel like I’ve gathered a critical mass of material on a particular subject, I begin the real work: I go back through every printout in my folder, reading carefully, underlining passages, and making notes in the margins. I have tried doing this part on screen, to save paper, and it doesn’t work for me at all: I can only really process the material if I’m reading a physical copy with a pen in hand—and I prefer my printouts to the actual book, because it’s so much easier to make notes on a crisp sheet of printer paper laid flat on my desk.

Mason’s marginalia on Baudelaire’s letters. Photo by Mason Currey

A selection of Mason’s scans and print-outs. Photo by Mason Currey.

Gradually, if I’m lucky, I’ll feel a story start to emerge. What is it about this person’s creative life that resonates with me and seems worth sharing? That’s what I’m always trying to figure out and convey in the most entertaining and efficient way I can.

I scribble notes on the inside cover of my research folder

I’m not sure when or why I picked up this habit, but over the years it’s become a kind of superstition: The earliest draft should be hastily scribbled in pen on the inside cover of the manila folder where I’ve gathered all the research material. I like it because it feels like such a low bar for getting started: I’m not even writing on a sheet of paper! There is zero pressure to produce a smart or workable draft; I’m just getting things out of my head, into some form.

Mason’s notes on the inside of his research folders. Photo by Mason Currey

Mason’s notes on Louisa May Alcott. Photo by Mason Currey.

I toggle between print and digital drafts

Once I have scribbled some notes, I will start trying to work them into a proper draft, either writing in pen on a blank sheet of printer paper or typing in Microsoft Word or Scrivener. I find that changing mediums is always good for my writing, so often I will go from the manila folder to a sheet of paper to a Word doc to a Scrivener doc—and then I’ll print that last version, re-read the printout, make changes in pen, and repeat the whole process several more times. At this stage, I often discover that I’m missing some key pieces of information and I need to do more research, so that also gets folded into it.

How Mason stores his folders. Photo Credit: Mason Currey

Finally, I end up with—a few paragraphs?

Here’s the sort of ridiculous part: After I’ve done all this work, I might end up with only a handful of paragraphs, or sometimes only one paragraph, about my subject’s creative process. But I like to think that when these paragraphs are successful, it’s because I’ve taken a quite large swath of material and boiled it down into a very condensed and potent form. That’s my hope, at least.

But—I walk away from most of my drafts

Now we arrive at the frustrating part: Very often, I will check out three or four or five books on a writer or artist I admire; spend several hours reading, skimming, scanning, printing, and re-reading; scribble notes that gradually get turned into a first draft—and then, finally, decide: Nah, it doesn’t work. That last word is key: The draft needs to “work” according to my own totally subjective, not-clearly-defined internal criteria—i.e., I can tell when it does or doesn’t, and sometimes it just doesn’t. Oh well! In that case, the abandoned draft goes into the manila folder and the folder goes into my file cabinet until some future point when I decide to try again (or not).

But maybe that’s the fun part, too: I now have approximately 700 research folders in my home office—plus another few dozen stored in the garage—and this summer my hope is to go through and skim-read them all, and see what new book project might be lurking in their pages.

Hi, it’s Jillian again. Wasn’t that great?! I learned so much from Mason’s process; I (obviously) had to compile my own notes. In typical Noted fashion, here they are:

Notes on Mason Currey’s Notes

Find an Organizational System: Mason organizes his notes by person—he has files for Van Gogh, Ezra Pound, and Virginia Woolf. This makes sense for his biography-focused writing style.

Figure out what you want to say: To my mind, the real magic of Mason’s process happens on the inside covers of his folders. This is where he converses with himself, figuring out exactly what he wants to say—a great strategy for any writer. I particularly admire how Mason returns to his notes and interrogates them, writing: “Yes” or “Well not really…”

Reduce your research to essential bits: Great writers are ruthless editors. Even after the piles of books Mason reads, he refines his notes to short, pithy re-tellings. To do this, he sifts through stories: On another folder he muses on “What KA (Kathy Acker) stories to tell?” It’s a way of sifting through a vast amount of research and consolidating it into the essential stories.

Mason’s notes on Kathy Acker. Photo by Mason Currey

And then, Mason is willing to throw away drafts that aren’t working—it’s hard to do but necessary to get to streamlined prose.

And finally, get yourself an assistant: Writing is long, often lonely work. It helps to have a furry co-worker.

Mason’s editorial assistant, Uno. Photo by Mason Currey

My editorial assistant, Cali

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

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Yours in note-taking,