Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Romelle Samantha Smith's avatar
Romelle Samantha Smith
4dEdited

You've said it all. I'm wordless. Very impressive...

Thanks everyone!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jillian Hess and others
EJHC's avatar
EJHC
4d

Fabulous and so practical!

This directive is basic: "Figure out what you want to say."

When I'm stuck, whether now in fiction or in my former life as a grant writer, I stop and ask myself, "What is the subject of this sentence?" That pinpoints, well, The Subject.

Then the next step: "figure out what you want to say about it/them." With this two-step dance you can lurch your way through an entire draft! And eventually a finished manuscript. 😎

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jillian Hess and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jillian Hess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture