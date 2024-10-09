Thank you for filling out the CBC survey! I’ve read your comments with a smile on my face. I also love being part of this community—and I miss scrolling through your quotes. It seems many of you do as well.

Your suggestions helped me plan the future of our club as a seasonal gathering. I loved how September’s club brought us from Summer to Autumn. So, let’s convene the club at the turn of every season.

Because December is a bit chaotic, let’s meet in January for our Winter session. Then, we’ll hold our Winter/Spring session in March and our Spring/Summer session in June. How does that sound?

Along the way, I’ll host mini-pop-up CBCs, starting this month!

Pop-up CBC #1: Read Hilary Mantel’s remarkable memoir, Giving Up the Ghost with me

I’ll post my favorite quotes along with short, personal reflections to our private chat starting October 15th. I’d love it if you joined me with your favorite quotes —with or without mini reflections!

All of this culminates in

’s book club on October 30th, when I’ll join her to discuss

. (Zoom details will be sent to paid subscribers.)

The CBC is a perk for paid subscribers—your contribution makes my work possible. So, thank you!

As always, I believe education is for everyone; if you can’t afford to upgrade, please message me and I’ll comp you.

The September CBC Raffle Winners

And finally, 22 readers posted to our September CBC chat every day! I put all their names in a hat and drew the following winners:

Elizabeth H. Cottrell won one of my handmade notebooks

Zeralda LaGrange won a copy of my book

Feasts and Fables won a year subscription to Noted

Congratulations!