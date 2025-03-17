When I first read Friedrich Nietzsche’s (1844–1900) Thus Spoke Zarathustra as a teenager, I felt his clarion call to think differently. To question received wisdom. To rebel against the intellectual status quo. Entranced by Nietzsche’s poetic writing, I was ennobled by the new ideas flitting through my mind. Nietzsche was the perfect accomplice to my own small intellectual rebellions.

Re-reading Nietzsche’s works later in life, I learned to appreciate their complexity. His writing feels like a symphony for the mind—there are so many layers of thought. Perhaps his writing style is related to his youthful musical ambitions. He wanted to be a composer and was close with Richard Wagner for a time. But Nietzsche’s brilliance shown best in his philosophical writings, not in his musical compositions. There’s so much going on in his texts, so many registers of thought, as though he’s coordinating all the instruments in an orchestra. Given this, I suppose I should have known what I would find in his notebooks. But I didn’t expect such a cacophony of densely layered thoughts—like an orchestra warming up for a performance.

Another aspect of Nietzsche’s notes I should have expected: They are nearly impossible to read. Nietzsche was sick most of his life from an illness that remains a cause of much debate. Whatever he suffered from, it resulted in debilitating headaches, near blindness, and a series of strokes towards the end of his life. His handwriting becomes increasingly illegible as his eyesight deteriorated.

And yet, Nietzsche’s notebooks remained essential to his working habits. So join me on an exploration of how Nietzsche used his notebooks to think through his ideas and structure his writing.

Nietzsche’s Memorabilia

Coming from a long line of Lutheran pastors, Nietzsche, who would later famously declare the death of God, spent a lot of time in the church. In 1878, Nietzsche reflected on his childhood in a small notebook he titled “Memorabilia.” Not surprisingly, his thoughts on God feature heavily.

Nietzsche's Memorabilia notebook, N-II-6,a2et1 © Klassik Stiftung Weimar, Goethe- und Schiller-Archiv, 2016-2023.

Among his memories, Nietzsche records the following:

Seven years old. Felt loss of childhood. Wind erosions. Stones as signs of a prehistoric age. Depressed afternoon- Worship in the chapel at Pforta, distant organ notes… witness to my early seriousness. Christ as child among the scholars. … As a child, saw God in a glow. First philosophical writing concerning the origin of the devil (God can imagine himself only by means of representation of his opposite).

Here, we observe Nietzsche tracing his philosophical thought back to his childhood reflections. Even from a young age, he was questioning the moral underpinnings of Christianity and reflecting on the relationship between good and evil.

Nietzsche’s Plans

Throughout his notes, Nietzsche frequently plans out his writing and continuously plays with outlines. For example, as he works towards Unfashionable Observations (1873-1876), he set out a multi-year plan so that, as he writes:

I will then be done with the Unfashionables when I am 33 years old.

Here is part of his calculation:

1875 4 5 Philologist. Wagner. 1876 6 Press. 1877 7 8 Religion School. 1878 9 10 Social<ism>. State. 1879 11—12 My plan. Nature. 1880 13 Path of Liberation

I particularly enjoyed how frequently Nietzsche writes out prospective titles. He was a stylist in addition to being a philosopher and his attention to titles and subtitles shows Nietzsche alive to the possibilities of language and rhetoric. Some of them are quite playful—for example, “We Lizards of Happiness.” In the Spring of 1886 we find Nietzsche listing possible titles for new books:

Titles for ten new books Thoughts on the Ancient Greeks Will to Power. Attempt at a New Explanation of All Events The Artist. Afterthoughts of a Psychologist We Godless Ones Noon and Eternity Beyond Good and Evil. Prelude to the Philosophy of the Future Gai saber. Songs of Prince Free-as-a-Bird Music Experiences of a Scholar Nightfall on Modernity: A History

Throughout his notebooks, Nietzsche pauses to add possible titles, which he often frames in squiggly lines. They are the most legible aspect of his notes because he writes them as though he’s fashioning a title page:

Mazzino Montianari (one of two scholars who put together the definitive edition of Nietzsche’s notebooks in German) explains that these “provisional titles” are “an attempted summary of previous notes and a guidepost for what remains to be written.”

Here is a prospective title page for a more familiar text: The Genealogy of Morals, across from musical notes—a relic of Nietzsche’s musical aspirations.

Because Nietzsche’s works did not sell well in his life-time, he paid the Leipzig printer C.G. Naumann to publish texts like The Genealogy of Morals. You can see that Nietzsche has already included Naumann on his hand-written title page. Here is the title page as it appeared in the first edition:

Nietzsche’s Nachlass

The German word for a person’s archive is Nachlass. It comes from the words “nach,” meaning “after,” and “lessen,” meaning “to leave.” In other words, the Nachlass is what a person leaves behind after their death. Nachlass has multiple translations in English, but I particularly enjoy “literary remains.” It registers the unfinished, scrappy quality of an archive. It is the text that remains, forever unfinished, at the time of the author’s death.

When we look at actual photographs of Nietzsche’s notebooks it becomes very clear that they are a laboratory for thought—a fossilized remainder of Nietzsche’s active mind. They are not, nor should they be taken as, finalized thoughts.

And yet, this is precisely how his younger sister, Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche used them after his death. Elisabeth, an ardent Nazi supporter, transformed Nietzsche’s works into fodder for Hitler’s Third Reich. She constructed Will to Power from hand-picked fragments she carefully pruned to support Germany’s burgeoning National Socialist movement. Through her treatment of her brother’s work, Elisabeth became such a champion of Nazi causes that at her funeral, Hitler sat in the front row. But this is a story for this week’s postscript for paid subscribers. So look out later this week for a deep-dive into Nietzsche’s late notes and how Elisabeth misused them.

Notes on Nietzsche’s Notes:

Write out your memories as Nietzsche did in “Memorabilia.” Think of this as a way to trace your own philosophical preoccupations. When did you first start thinking about the issues that occupy your mind today?

Notes are a “workshop”: This is the term that Nietzsche-scholar Alan D. Schrift used to describe how Nietzsche wrote in his notebooks. This is, of course, why it is so dangerous to think of notebooks as akin to published works. Notebooks are a workshop to try out ideas.

Imagine your writing published: Nietzsche really believed in his writing. He believed in it so much that he published his works at his own expense. When we’re working on drafts it can be encouraging to imagine our works in their polished, published forms. I’ve heard of several authors doing this including Dan Brown who confessed to making covers for his books as he worked on them in the days when he toiled in obscurity.

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

Leave a comment

Yours in note-taking,

P.S. Paid subscribers, look out for more later this week on how the Nazis misused Nietzsche’s notes.