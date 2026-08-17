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Tokmo Amna's avatar
Tokmo Amna
2d

Love his handwriting too! No punctuation- that might have been Gertrude Stein’s influence… she also avoided punctuation in her writing , I think.

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
Cathy Clarke's avatar
Cathy Clarke
2d

Congratulations on turning in your manuscript, Jillian! Can't wait to read it.

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