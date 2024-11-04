For those of us living in the United States, it’s hard to think about anything other than our presidential election. As we wait to learn the results, let’s take a look at a lighter side of presidential history: doodles.

Many of our presidents have been avid doodlers. There are several ways to approach these scribbles. While we might be tempted towards psychoanalytic speculation, as David Greenberg writes in his delightful book Presidential Doodles, this is probably not the best approach.

For my part, I love thinking about presidential doodles as an extension of art-history. While reading Greenberg’s book, I was struck by how presidents’ doodles reflect larger trends in the art world.

I’m fascinated by how what feels so deeply personal (like our aesthetic preferences or doodling habits) are also socially conditioned. Just like us, presidents are not immune to social forces.

George Washington (1732-1799)

Let’s begin with our first president (in office from 1789 to 1797), even if he wasn’t the best doodler. In fact, our founding fathers did not leave behind doodles as they are commonly defined. There are several reasons for this according to Greenberg. First, before FDR initiated presidential libraries, many presidential papers ended up in the garbage. Second, our founding fathers didn’t go to nearly as many meetings as 20th- and 21st-century presidents; they also didn’t spend time on phone calls, which offer opportune doodling moments.

In lieu of true doodles, here is Washington’s commentary on Article II, Section I of the Constitution (all about presidential power). The cross-hatch on the upper left corner looks like a doodle to me, even if it was common practice for cancelling text before white-out.

Constitution, Printed, with Marginal Notes by George Washington, September 12, 1787, The Library of Congress

The seriousness of Washington’s notes mirror the realist portraiture that dominated the 18th-century art world. Here, for example, stands George Washington with his quill, which, based on my own experience with dip pens, is not very conducive to doodling.

George Washington by Gilbert Stuart (Lansdowne portrait), 1796, Wikimedia Commons

Herbert Hoover (1874-1964)

Let’s jump ahead to our first great presidential doodler. Hoover worked as an engineer before he became our 31st president (1929-1933). Dominated by the Great Depression, his presidency is not viewed favorably. He was, however, an exceptional doodler.

Note how Hoover doodled on whatever paper was available—from White House notepads to those at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

There are hints of the engineer in these abstract shapes, but they also mirror the more abstract iterations of Cubism, with its accumulated shapes, viewed from different angles. I’m thinking especially of Francis Picabia here

Francis Picabia, The Procession, Seville, 1912, WikiCommons

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969)

Eisenhower, our 34th president (1953 – 1961), was an accomplished artist. And his doodles showcase his talent.

Eisenhower’s sketches from Presidential Doodles

Eisenhower’s sketches make me think of Pop-Art, with its focus on making art out of commercial, everyday items. Think Andy Warhol’s Campbell Soup Cans—or, in the case of Eisenhower, pencils.

Andy Warhol, Untitled, 1961-2, MOMA

John F. Kennedy (1917 – 1963)

The Kennedy library has folders devoted to our 35th president’s (1961–1963) doodles. Kennedy most often sketched geometric boxes and sailboats, clearly exhibited here in his notes taken during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Here, he reminds himself:

Blockade Cuba!

He has also written out Fidel Castro’s name and NATO in boxes.

JFK 1962 Cuban Missile Crises, Presidential Doodles

With all his boxes, Kennedy’s doodles remind me of Op-art, a 1960s style that used geometric designs to create optical illusions.

Movement in Squares , by Bridget Riley 1961, WikiCommons

Compare this with another Kennedy doodle:

And, then, take a look at an example of Jackie Kennedy’s geometric dress patterns.

Ronald Regan (1911-2004)

Let’s end with our 40th president, Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), who returned to a series of sketches—most often featuring American iconography, especially the cowboy and football player.

Reagan’s doodles for Nancy, Presidential Doodles

Notice Reagan’s love note to Nancy at the bottom of the page:

There I was doodling away—then I began to think about you..

Reagan was a Hollywood actor before he became president. His sketches recall caricatures in his own movie posters.

After writing this post, I’m left wondering what doodles might come out of the Oval Office in the next four years. We’ll have to wait to see.

If you can, go out and vote!

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️’s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

Yours in Note-Taking,

P.S.

See more doodles (including President Obama’s) in my post, “In Praise of Doodles.”