Richard Feynman believed that one thing harmed education more than anything else: the school system’s over-reliance on rote memorization.

While he acknowledged that memorization had its uses, Feynman didn’t believe it was true learning. He said:

Have you got science? No! You have only told what a word means in terms of another word…

Understanding science—or any other discipline—is more than memorizing words. Feynman argued that there is a difference between understanding concepts like Brewster’s law and watching light reflected off water.

He valued a specific kind of learning above all others: Knowledge acquired through doing. Students could learn the names of all the different kinds of microscopes, but that wasn’t the same thing as actually looking through the lens, never mind building one.

Many of Feynman’s ideas about education bring us back to the material world—to noticing how sunlight reflects on water or the way sugar dissolves in tea. His notes suggest a practical lesson for the rest of us: one way to move beyond memorization is to visualize ideas.

In what follows, I’ll explore three ways that Feynman used visualizations to deepen his learning—and how we might borrow some of his habits for ourselves.