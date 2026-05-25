P.S. Florence Nightingale's Private Notes of Survival and Reform
"But why, oh my God, cannot I be satisfied with the life which satisfies so many people?"
Nothing was inevitable about Florence Nightingale’s success as a nurse, medical reformer, and statistician. In fact, at 30 years of age, she was distraught as her family refused to let her leave home and staunchly opposed her ambitions to become a nurse.
History often reduces people to symbols—the lady with the lamp, in Florence Nightingale’s case. But she was a real, flesh-and-blood person, complete with all the heartache and triumph that attends a full life.
Nightingale recorded much of this in her diaries and private notes. And it is there that we find her in the depths of despair, wondering how she can continue to live if she can’t pursue her vocation. We also find her studying religious communities’ daily schedules and institutional discipline. Later, she is intensely focused on medical reform.
As we celebrate Memorial Day today in the United States, join me on this exploration of a nurse who became gravely ill during the Crimean War, and went on to transform military medicine and save countless soldiers’ lives. Because of Nightingale, we have fewer soldiers and military medical staff to mourn today.
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