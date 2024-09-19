P.S. Robert Caro's Power Broker Notes
"...Don’t mention the first wife, / Stay away from family questions"
I write you from a cafe on the Upper West Side, just behind the New York Historical Society—home to Robert Caro’s papers and a special exhibit honoring The Power Broker’s 50th anniversary.
The Power Broker has been a smashing success for many reasons. Among them are Caro’s deep commitment to research, the craft of writing, and civic responsibility. The Power Broker is more than a biography of Robert Moses—it is a history of New York City and its inhabitants—particularly those caught in the crosshairs of power.
As I toured the New York Historical Society’s exhibit, I overheard at least four conversations that sounded something like this:
Have you read The Power Broker?
No, but now I want to.
Even if you haven’t read The Power Broker, there’s still so much to learn from Caro’s notes. Here are images I took of the exhibit and some more information I learned about The Power Broker from the New York Historical Society.
Researching Moses
At first, Robert Caro set out to document the man, Robert Moses.
