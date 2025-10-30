Growing up, my version of Snow White and Cinderella came from Walt Disney Studio’s Americana factory. I also grew up with German nursery rhymes sung by my immigrant grandparents. Not knowing German, I thought their songs were sweet and innocent. Later, when I learned enough of the language to understand the words, I realized that what I had thought were quaint little nursery rhymes were actually rather horrific.

These are the lines I remember:

And here is a charming animation that, as you’ll see, is considerably nicer for the little rider than the tale I grew up with:

Much like this children’s song, the Grimms’ tales are remarkably violent. If, like me, you grew up with Disney’s version, you experienced a very sanitized revision of the tales.

Even the Grimm brothers sanitized the tales considerably once they decided to market them to children—or rather, they erased a lot of the sex and intensified the violence. After their scholarly first edition got negative reviews, they decided to alter the texts for a family-friendly market.

So, in honor of this spooky season, in what follows, I cover six of the most shocking edits to the Grimms’ tales. Be warned: they are grotesque. Happy Halloween!

