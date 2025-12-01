A brief announcement: I’m deep into writing a book due in August 2026, so I’m making a small adjustment to Noted’s schedule. To give myself a bit more creative breathing room, I’ll experiment with publishing the P.S. posts every other Monday—like I’m doing today. You can read my original post on Oz for free here.

The New Yorker called the 1939 MGM production of The Wizard of Oz a “stinkeroo.” Even L. Frank Baum encountered a lot of failure. That’s the strange thing about creative success—it is such a mercurial, ill-defined thing—and sometimes it takes time for work to find its audience. Sometimes it takes a bit of adaptation.

So much of what we remember about Baum’s tale was not in the original book. For example, the Wicked Witch wasn’t green, and the magical slippers were silver in Baum’s version. These specific colorful changes were introduced to take advantage of new three-strip Technicolor film technology.

Of course, Baum’s original book loomed large over the production. It’s fascinating to see Baum’s universe shimmer—how the MGM movie retained the heart of Baum’s novel while adapting it to new light and film technology.

This is the producer Mervyn LeRoy’s personal script, adorned with images from Baum’s first edition.

Baum’s book proved challenging to adapt: No fewer than ten screenwriters tried their hand at transforming Baum’s book into the film we know today. Even Baum tried and failed.