“I’m a Gemini,” Tupac would say when interviewers brought up his contradictions. He could be quiet and reserved, but he could also be wild, fun, and “dangerous.”

Perhaps it’s because I’m also a Gemini, but Tupac’s “contradictions” don’t feel contradictory to me. If you’ve seen any of Tupac’s notes, you know that he felt things deeply. He was a man of immense love. His love extended to the people in his community who were suffering from poverty and racism. That love developed into anger.

Tupac’s public image is often defined by his anger rather than his love. In this postscript, I’m leaning into the love and looking at Tupac’s extraordinarily heartfelt love notes to friends, lovers, and to his mother.

