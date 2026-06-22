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Fokkina McDonnell's avatar
Fokkina McDonnell
2d

Fascinating, especially the post-publication edits. Thank you.

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Nancy Sherman's avatar
Nancy Sherman
2d

Fascinating to see up close a writer’s method. Thanks

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