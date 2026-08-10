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Waving From A Distance's avatar
Waving From A Distance
4h

Perfectly timed! I carried a brand new soft leather journal for this trip to Peru, and so far it hasn't left the side table in my little room in the La Cuesta De Cayma near the area's central plaza. Coffee now, journal going with me today -- my sixth day in Arequipa. Thank you for the gentle push! Cannot wait to buy your book :-)

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Tom Hansen's avatar
Tom Hansen
1h

I fly home to Chgo Thursday….. for an internment but you’ve sparked a wonderful tweak to my notes! Terrific timing!

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