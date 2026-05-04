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Waving From A Distance's avatar
Waving From A Distance
2d

Yes, a mood log! I've destroyed so many notebooks over the years because they were filled with what I can now label "mood logs". I used to think they were nothing but drivel -- me working out who I am. Spilling emotion all over the pages just to get it out and let it go. Now, I regret that. Won't destroy them from now on. Loved this essay Jillian!

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Allen Martin's avatar
Allen Martin
2d

Pretty good evidence that consistency in whatever one is pursuing has a huge payoff.

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