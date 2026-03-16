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Finn Tropy's avatar
Finn Tropy
2d

Awesome article, Jillian!

I've been a note-taker for over 50 years and often work on problems by writing down my thoughts and different approaches to solving them.

Writing software is an iterative process, and I often need to build and rebuild an application multiple times to get what I want. Repetition and practice over time have helped me to learn new concepts, algorithms, and architectural patterns.

These days, software engineers can find so many examples on sites like GitHub. With rapidly improving AI capabilities, the next generation may no longer develop muscle memory by reading and writing code; the skills needed to build software will be automated.

I wonder what the notebooks of this next generation will look like. Perhaps a sketch like Picasso's is enough for AI to infer the user's intent?

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Adrienne Hand's avatar
Adrienne Hand
2d

What an inspiring piece, Jillian, thank you. I love that you found parallels between sketching and writing journals. I hadn't thought of that. As a writer who struggles to get to the page, I like the freedom you suggest in repetition and practice. Yes, it's work, but it's also just sketching our way through the process.

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