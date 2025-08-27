I published my first post—a simple welcome to this newsletter—on August 27, 2022. At that time, Substack was relatively new and scrappy. There weren’t many features on the platform yet: no algorithmic feeds, very few videos, hardly any conversations about AI. In short, 2022 was a different world.

Since then, I’ve written posts here week after week, and you’ve read, replied, and shared your own notebook stories with me. I didn’t expect so many of you would be interested in notes. Yet here we are, and I’m so very grateful.

With the three-year anniversary of Noted, I’ve been reflecting on what I’ve learned. There’s one thing that feels truer now than when I started:

It’s the perfect time to start a handwritten commonplace book.

Here are three reasons why:

Reason # 1: Commonplace Books Have Been the Solution to Information Overload for Centuries

When commonplace books become popular in the Renaissance, it was because Humanists were looking for a way to handle an overabundance of books. As Francis Bacon wrote,

…for the disposition and collocation of that knowledge which we preserve in writing, it consisteth in a good digest of common-places…

Virginia Woolf, centuries later, admitted that she read so many books, she needed a notebook to remember them.

If information felt unmanageable to Francis Bacon and Virginia Woolf, how could it not feel that way to us? In our age of infinite scrolls, we need the commonplace book more than ever—to capture and make sense of our reading before it all melts back into the digital soup.

Reason # 2: Commonplace Books and AI Don’t Mix Well

As a teacher, I’ve found that handwritten commonplace books are a useful foil in the age of AI. There are several reasons for this.

First, because they are handwritten, they live in a different material realm than AI. Second, commonplace books are about process rather than product. In that way, the only way students can fail is by not doing the assignment. And finally, commonplace books are purely subjective and require personal judgment and taste. That’s something that AI can’t quite replicate: The experience of hovering your pencil over a text and deciding what quotes speak to you.

Reason # 3: Commonplace Books Bring Us Back to the Material World

Finally, I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sick of screens. Of course, I’m not a luddite—I think the internet is incredibly useful. I’m thankful for my computer, for my smartphone, for all the friends I’ve made over the internet.

That said, I feel most centered and focused when sitting at a desk with only paper books and a notebook. It feels like a luxury to return to older technologies that don’t place quite so much demand on my multi-tasking abilities.

Another reason is that a well-used notebook is lived in. Its very messiness contributes to its vibrancy. Coleridge’s notebooks are roughed up from traveling in his pocket, Virginia Woolf wrote with a particular purple ink, and Humphry Davy’s notebooks have burn marks from their time in his laboratory.

I never expected notebooks could feel so urgent, and I suspect that they are only going to get more popular as our digital world accelerates. I’m thankful we have our little notebook fan-club!

Here’s to another year of Noted! I’ll be back on Monday with the full anniversary post.

