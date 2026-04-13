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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
16hEdited

Wouldn't it be interesting to get a look at a transcription of Mme. Curie's notes. since the original ones are OFF LIMITS for several hundred years, at least.

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7 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Martha Bowden's avatar
Martha Bowden
16h

I am a literary historian, not a physicist, but I too use a writing journal to work out what I think about something I read and to get myself past a sticky point in my writing—that paragraph that I just can’t get to work, or that piece of evidence that I am not exactly sure how to incorporate. Also to record ideas about a piece of a project that I may not get to for years. I too write by hand, not because that is my only option, but because I use a laptop for writing, and I find changing the medium to handwriting is very helpful.

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