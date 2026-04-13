Formal education, at its best, prepares us for a life of learning. After all, we are only in school for a fraction of our lives and there is so much to learn!

Richard Feynman (1918-1988) understood the value of self-education. He was a Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist, a member of the Manhattan Project at the age of 25, and a dynamic public intellectual who never stopped learning.

Feynman, with his notes written on the chalk board

Often touted as one of history’s greatest learners, Feynman taught himself a dizzying amount of science. I wanted to see his notes for myself—to observe the great autodidact thinking on the page. So, I visited his archives at Caltech in February.

The Caltech campus was eerily quiet when I arrived. I found Feynman’s archives in the basement of a seemingly desolate building. There were traces of life, however: for example, I passed multiple whiteboards filled with colorful equations.

A whiteboard I passed while searching for Caltech’s Archives

I’d been reading about Feynman for years—getting glimpses into what I figured must have been a remarkable note-taking process. It was.

Note-taking for Feynman was a form of thinking. He explains in an interview:

Feynman: I actually did the work on the paper. Weiner: That’s right. It wasn’t a record of what you had done but it is the work. Feynman: It’s the doing it — it’s the scrap paper. Weiner: Well, the work was done in your head but the record of it is still here. Feynman: No, it’s not a record, not really, it’s working. You have to work on paper and this is the paper. OK?

In the archives, I saw this for myself: Feynman’s notebooks contain imprints of thinking in real-time—the work as it happened. They were instruments for thinking through uncertainty.

What follows is a list of note-taking principles for self-education that I gathered while studying Feynman’s notebooks.

Start with First Principles: Feynman’s “Things I Don’t Know About” Notebook

Discussions about Feynman’s learning process usually draw from this notebook, which he compiled as a Ph.D. student at Princeton. The contents include mechanics, mathematical methods, and thermodynamics. Clearly, he knew something about these topics, but he found his understanding superficial. So, his response was to take the subject apart—to break it down into “the essential kernels,” as his biographer James Gleick explains.

Inside cover of Feynman’s “Notebook of Things I Don’t Know About,” Caltech Archives, Box 16.5

Within this notebook, Feynman lists subjects he wants to explore:

Problems in Mechanics to Find Out About Stability of Motion Theory General Vibration Theory Problems of Spheres Spinning on Cylinders, the Hoop, or Coin Problem, Etc.

This is an early example of the way Feynman directed his learning: by going back to first principles and investigating the root of the issue.

To organize this notebook, he writes a table of contents and lists subjects on the left margins of each page. Essentially, he was creating his own textbook, filled with his own investigations.

Feynman's Table of Contents and a Page for Mechanics, Caltech Box 16.5

As Feynman wrote in his autobiography, Surely You’re Joking Mr. Feynman,

I always do that, get into something and see how far I can go.

And Feynman went very far indeed with Physics—helping to revolutionize the field through his work on Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) and creating the diagrams that bear his name (more on this in the P.S.).

Create a Reading Index: Feynman’s Notes on Calculus for the Practical Man

This kind of intense immersion in a subject started early for Feynman. As a high school student, he trained himself on the 1931 textbook, Calculus for the Practical Man.

On the inside cover of this notebook, he directs himself to

Figure out a/b! or 1/2 or - a/b! Time of swing of pendulum (a) XY=? Things should be entered only after 1/2 hrs work

The inside cover of Feynman’s notebook for Calculus For The Practical Man, Caltech Archives Box 16.1

And then, he created an index for these notes with the formal announcement:

What is contained herein

Feynman’s index in his notebook for Calculus For The Practical Man , Caltech Archives Box 16.1

This kind of concentrated study of a subject propelled Feynman through many other topics. He started with calculus, moved on to physics, and would go on to teach himself about biology and computers among other subjects.

Keep Learning: Feynman’s “Notes on Computers”

Feynman never stopped learning. A few years before his death, he was researching computers and taking notes in this notebook titled “Notes on Computers.”

Feynman’s Notes on Computers, Caltech, Box 71.9

He filled it with pages of his reflections on “very large computers”:

Thoughts about very large computers

Feynman’s Notes on Computers, Caltech, Box 71.9

In an echo of how he took notes in high school, Feynman filled a page with notes from another book:

Notes on Ch. 18 of Bell Book: IBM Systems / 360 model

Feynman’s Notes on Computers, Caltech, Box 71.9

In the same notebook, he takes notes while attending a lecture.

Lecture by John Cocke IBM.

Feynman’s Notes on Computers, Caltech, Box 71.9

These later notebooks contain the same excitement for learning we saw in Feynman’s earliest notebooks. Even in his later years, Feynman was still enamored with learning.

Uncertainty is Interesting

For Feynman, not-knowing was an exciting state.

This is my biggest takeaway: We should fear certainty more than doubt. Learning to live with uncertainty is an essential aspect of learning, as Feynman said in 1981:

You see, one thing is, I can live with doubt and uncertainty and not knowing. I think it’s much more interesting to live not knowing than to have answers which might be wrong.

And then, in an echo of his “Notebook of Things I Know Nothing About,” compiled four decades prior, he adds:

…I’m not absolutely sure of anything, and there are many things I don’t know anything about.

If a man as celebrated for his genius as Feynman felt that way, certainly the rest of us have a lot more to learn.

Notes on Feynman’s Notes:

Use notes to think: Feynman didn’t think through problems in his head and then turn to his notebooks. Instead, he used his notebooks to think through problems. His thought process required paper.

Start with first principles: “Why” is a very powerful question. And asking why can lead us back to the fundamentals and help us understand them in an entirely new light. This applies to any subject. Feynman has helped me think of note-taking as a kind of expedition. Use your notes to dig deeper into topics you think you already understand.

Never stop learning: How wonderful would it be if we could hold onto the excitement of learning we had as children? After all, the world didn’t get less interesting. It’s worth returning to the note-taking methods you used in school to see if they are still useful in adulthood. I particularly like Feynman’s high school method of taking 30 minutes to understand a subject before he allowed himself to take notes on it.

To illustrate these ideas, I’ll leave you with the man himself, in all his radiant, enthusiastic, brilliance.

Noted is fueled by you. Your ❤️s and comments inspire me. As always, I would love to know your thoughts.

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Yours in note-taking,

P.S. Paid subscribers look out for more Feynman in two weeks. Next week, I’ll announce our seventh (!) meeting of the Commonplace Book Club.

P.P.S. If you want more physics, check out my post on Michael Faraday—from Noted’s very early days.