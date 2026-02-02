Every project deserves its own notebook—or several.

When I began drafting this book (it’s due in August!), I dedicated a big notebook to it. Right now the notebook feels sacred—like a little cocoon for the project. So, I’m not ready to share what’s inside of it yet, except for a single page:

I’ve worked on this page over the course of January, adding quotes you shared in our Commonplace Book Club (CBC) chat. Each of these lines called to me, asking to be recopied. Each represents an idea, an emotion, or a position I’d like to inhabit.

Then, when writing starts to feel tough (as it invariably does at around 2pm), I turn to this page, randomly pick a number, and sit with the corresponding quote. (Feel free to borrow my page and try it for yourself!)

This is the closest I’ve come to a meditation practice. Your quotes simultaneously energize and calm me—better than an afternoon espresso.

There are two reasons for this:

These are really great quotes, hand picked by creative people like you. These words remind me why I write—and why I’m so grateful to have the space to write. This page also reminds me that I am not writing in a vacuum. That there’s a community of people who also love taking notes.

Before we get to the communal commonplace book, some housekeeping:

The prize! Many of you maintained a daily practice through January—and of those who did, I drew a name from the lottery: Jane Bell Lassiter, who has chosen to receive one of my hand-made notebooks. Congratulations!

Mark your calendars for the next session of the CBC in May 2026!

To celebrate this January CBC’s conclusion, I’ve assembled a communal commonplace book filled with quotations from community members who granted me permission to reproduce their entries.

A note: I organized entries under topics (according to commonplace book tradition)—you might have organized entries differently, but that’s all part of the fun. Also, I found screenshots came out fuzzy, so I omitted names and commentary, all of which remain available on our chat.

Many thanks to all members of the club and especially to those who allowed me to use their entries: Adam G. Erdos, Alan Hamilton, Amy White, Amy Zenger, Ann Wheeler, Annette Gendler, Becca Mack, Ben Ward, Bo Mackison, Cathy, Christine Fernsebner Eslao, Corinne McDonald, dafinor, Denise H, Desiree Williams, Ernest Beaux, Gad, gaylynn, Heather Birt, Jane Bell Lassiter, Jane Gill, Jean Butler, John Rocha, Jude Knight, Kellie Reynolds, kennheller, Lael Johnson, Lisa Atkins, Liz Flaisig, Lowell Mick White, Ludy Roper, Michele Phillips, Naomi Lev, Noreen G, Rudri Bhatt Patel, Sam H Arnold, Sarah, Simon Heather, Susan Carter Morgan, Taylor Taufalele, Waving From A Distance, Zoe Diaz-McLeese.