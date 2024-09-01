It’s September 1st, which means that our Commonplace Book Club has officially begun! You can read more about the club here.

How do I Access the CBC Chat?

What kind of quote should I add?

The short answer: Anything you’d like! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book.

The longer answer: The CBC should be useful for all of us—including me, so I’ve been mulling over this question for the past week.

For my CBC practice, I’ve decided to re-visit my favorite poems. There was a time when poetry was a vital part of my life; I thought in couplets and filled my head with poets’ words. But in the past few years I’ve spent less time with poetry, and I miss it. For this reason, I decided to focus my September commonplacing (almost) entirely on poetry. I’m sifting through my old school anthologies, revisiting my younger self’s marginalia, and reacquainting myself with the rhythms of verse.

You can set out on a similarly structured CBC journey, or you can add quotes in whatever way feels right to you.

Who can join the CBC?

