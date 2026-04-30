Tomorrow is the 1st, which means our May Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is about to begin!

Every day in May, we’ll be sharing favorite quotes on our private chat, building a communal commonplace book. I’m very excited to join you in sharing quotes and creating our seventh (!!) communal commonplace book.

If you’re new to our club, this is what you need to know: Commonplace books are personal collections of quotations and other information. And, in May, we’ll share a quote each day on our private chat. You can read more about it here.

The CBC is a community for paid subscribers. Now is the perfect time to join: the first CBC thread is open, our club starts tomorrow, and Noted’s spring sale ends soon.

Get 20% off for 1 year

In this post, I’ve assembled some tips to get you started. If you still have questions after reading, put them in the comments or ask in our chat.

Let’s go!!

How does the CBC work?

I will start a new thread for each day in May at around 8am eastern.

Because I can’t wait to get started, I’m posting our first thread early. You can head over to the chat right now to add your first entry.

My first entry of the month!

Where can I find the CBC?

The CBC takes place on Noted’s subscriber chat. Click the “Join chat” link below:

How do I post to the CBC chat?

You’ll see an image of my quote for the first day of the CBC. Click on the replies to add your own. Here’s what it looked like for January’s warm-up round:

At the bottom of the thread, you’ll find the following box for your reply. You could add a picture of your quote, type your quote, or both:

How do I respond to other people’s quotes?

The social aspect of our club makes it especially fun! Here’s how you can heart or comment on others’ posts.

On the app: add a heart (or other emoji) to quotes you like by clicking on the image. This will also give you the option to “Reply” to the quote. It will look like this:

Click on an image to heart it or to reply

On the web: if a post has already been hearted, you can double click on the heart. Or, you can add your own emoji by clicking on this icon:

Click the arrow if you’d like to reply to a quote.

What kind of quote should I add?

The short answer: Anything you’d like! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book.

The longer answer: The CBC should be fun and useful for all of us. So, it’s worth spending some time thinking about what you’d like the club to do for you.

For my May CBC practice, I’ve decided to revisit my old notebooks—spanning my dissertation, academic writing, and the past 4(!) years of Noted. I’ll share my favorite finds, especially as they relate to note-taking.

You can set out on a similarly structured CBC journey, or you can add quotes in whatever way feels right to you. Here are some ideas:

pull quotes from previous commonplace books

share quotes from whatever you happen to be reading

revisit favorite books and write out favorite lines

quotes need not come from books—for example, you can write out phrases you overhear

you might also come up with your own quotes—lots of authors have done this in their commonplace books

Do I have to post my quotes?

Of course not! You’re welcome to silently follow along in your own commonplace book.

How do I start?

I’m so glad you asked! Head over to the chat—> read through other people’s quotes (don’t forget to ♡ the ones you love)—>then leave a quote of your own!

See you on the chat,