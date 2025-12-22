I love beginnings: the first sentence of a novel, the first day of classes, sunrises, the new year. Beginnings are full of possibilities, full of promise. But beginnings can also be challenging.

Here in New York, January is cold and icy. While winter is my fourth favorite season, it provides the perfect reading and writing weather. It’s also the perfect time to work on our commonplacing habit together!

Over the past five(!) Noted CBC sessions, we’ve formed a lovely group of note-takers. One of our members, Heather Birt, put it better than I could: “I Found My People in the Commonplace Book Club.” She calls our club

A rare oasis of thoughtful reflection, literary kinship, and creative inspiration.

Whoever you are, wherever you are in your note-taking journey, I hope you’ll join us in 2026!

If you’re new, this is what you need to know: Commonplace books are personal collections of quotations and other information. In January, we’ll share a quote each day.

You can learn more about commonplace books here—my first announcement about the CBC from September 2024.

Ideas For Your Commonplacing Practice

I hesitate to give too much direction because part of the joy of keeping a commonplace book is in seeing how your mind shows up on the blank page. We all need different things from our notebooks at different times.

Nevertheless, here is some inspiration, drawn from the ways Noted community members have used the CBC in the past:

— A study in a single author (like Mary Oliver or Seneca)

—Writing out first lines from your favorite books

— Going back through old commonplace books and sharing your favorite quotes

—Sharing quotes from newsletters on Substack

—Sharing quotes from overheard conversations

—Sharing a quote tied to a photograph from your neighborhood, backyard, or pet

—Sharing your own illustrations/collages/photographs

—Typed quotes are welcome, too

Personally, I like to begin the new year with philosophy, so I’m returning to Seneca, Noted’s patron saint.

Quotes from last January’s CBC

You can find more inspiration by looking at our chat as well as our communal commonplace books from the September 2024 CBC, the January 2025 CBC, the April 2025 CBC, the June 2025 CBC, and the September 2025 CBC.

Looking for more inspiration? Heather Birt shared her practice in detail in her essay about our club:

*Most importantly: There is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book!*

Let’s Form a Note-Taking Habit!

Part of my goal for the CBC is to foster a daily commonplace book habit (for myself and for you). We’ll start small with just one quote a day—typed or handwritten.

Of course, you don’t have to post your quotes—this is totally optional—but, I hope you’ll post at least once. I never tire of looking at other people’s notes!

As an added incentive, if you post a picture of a quote everyday for all 31 days, I’ll enter you in a raffle to win one of the following prizes🏆:

A personalized notebook (handmade by me) A signed copy of my book (all about commonplace books) A complimentary 1 year subscription to Noted (this will extend your subscription for an extra year at no cost to you)

How to Join

The Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is a perk for paid subscribers.

The CBC will take place on our private chat. I’ll post my quote and you’ll add yours via the “reply” button. It will look like this:

Every morning (starting January 1st) I will open a new thread with my own image of a quote (at around 8am Eastern Standard Time).

Since we all live in different time zones, just add your quote to whatever day it is in your corner of the world.

For the holiday season, I’m offering 20% off an annual subscription. Join now and you can continue participating in our club throughout the year!

Get 20% off for 1 year

The discount applies to gift subscriptions too if you’re looking for an easy, last minute gift.

Give a gift subscription

For now, you can hop over to our chat to say “hi” and add a quote to our warm-up thread. This thread will be open to all subscribers. That way, you can figure out if you’d like to join us in January!

Will you join? I hope so! Let us know, and post any questions you have in the comments.

Leave a comment

I’m so excited to start up again!