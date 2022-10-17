The Notebooks that Launched Michael Faraday's Career
"intended to promote both amusement and instruction "
This post is based on research I did for my book, How Romantics and Victorians Organized Information. It’s finally available in the US!
During the summer of 2019, I spent several days reading manuscripts at the IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) and the RI (Royal Institution). I can’t express how exciting it was, after a long research day a…
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