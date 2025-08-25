School’s back in session and so is our Commonplace Book Club (CBC)! We’ll kick things off again on September 1st. I can’t wait!

If you are new to the club, here’s what you need to know:

So…What’s a Commonplace Book?

In brief, commonplace books are personal collections of quotations and other information you want to remember. Learn more about commonplace books here.

My September CBC Contributions

Every time we meet, I pick a different focus for my commonplace book. In the past, I’ve shared quotes from Seneca and Mary Oliver.

This month, my focus will be literary studies. Let me explain:

I’ve been prepping to teach “Intro to Literary Studies” this semester— along the way, I’ve kept a commonplace book, filled with all the works and ideas I’ll be teaching.

The class itself covers 12 strands of literary theory paired with 2-3 literary texts. We’ll explore how big ideas—from poststructuralism to feminism to ecocriticism—shape the way we read.

Here’s the fun part: I’ll be sharing my commonplace book with you as we go. If you’d like to follow along, paid subscribers will get access to PDFs of the readings via our private chat. That way, you can read alongside me (and my students) and see how these theories unfold on the page.

Think of it as a “how to read like an English professor” series. I’ll introduce you to some of the theory-inflected thoughts I have while reading.

Of course, I’d love it if you followed along with me. But you don’t have to read literary theory if that’s not your jam. There are many more ways you can contribute to our shared commonplace book.

Ideas For Your Commonplacing Practice

Part of the joy of keeping a commonplace book is in seeing how your mind shows up on the blank page. We all need different things from our commonplace books at different times.

Here is some inspiration, drawn from the ways community members have used the CBC in the past:

A study in a single author (like Mary Oliver or Seneca)

Writing out first lines from your favorite books

Going back through old commonplace books and sharing your favorite quotes

Sharing quotes from newsletters on Substack

Sharing quotes from overheard conversations

Sharing a quote tied to a photograph from your neighborhood, backyard, or pet

Sharing your own illustrations/collages/photographs of favorite authors

Typed quotes are also welcome

You can find more inspiration by looking at our chat as well as our communal commonplace books from the September 2024 CBC, the January 2025 CBC, the April 2025 CBC, and the June 2025 CBC.

*Most importantly: There is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book!*

Comments From Previous CBCs:

Here’s what participants had to say about our club:

Let’s Form a Note-Taking Habit!

Part of my goal for the CBC is to foster a daily commonplace book habit (for myself and for you). We’ll start small with just one quote a day—typed or handwritten.

Of course, you don’t have to post your quotes—this is totally optional—but, I hope you’ll post at least once. I never tire of looking at other people’s notes!

As an added incentive, if you post a picture of a quote everyday for all 30 days, I’ll enter you in a raffle to win one of the following prizes🏆(you’ll get to pick which one you want):

A personalized notebook (handmade by me) A signed copy of my book A complimentary 1 year subscription to Noted (this will extend your subscription for an extra year at no cost to you)

How to Join

The Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is a perk for paid subscribers.

The CBC will take place on our private chat. I’ll post my quote and you’ll add yours via the “reply” button. It will look like this:

Every morning (starting September 1st) I will open a new thread with my own image of a quote (at around 8am Eastern Standard Time).

Since we all live in different time-zones, just add your quote to whatever day it happens to be in your corner of the world.

For our September CBC—and Noted’s three year anniversary (the anniversary edition drops next Monday)—I’m offering 20% off an annual subscription for the next week.

Get 20% off for 1 year

I hope you’ll join us for the next three CBC meetings: September, January, and May!

You can hop over to our chat to say “hi” and add a quote to our warm-up thread. This thread will be open to all subscribers. That way, you can figure out if you’d like to join us in September!

See you on the chat!