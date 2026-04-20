It’s spring cleaning weather here in New York, and while my closet could do with some love, I’m more focused on my notebooks.

As I approach the full draft of my next book, I keep thinking about the boxes of notebooks sitting on my bookshelf.

Some of my boxes of notebooks

After studying note-taking for the past two decades, I’ve filled 70+ notebooks—spanning my dissertation, academic writing, and the past 4(!) years of Noted. Lately, I’ve wondered what useful ideas, quotes, and references might be buried in them.

So, I have decided to go on a rescue mission—to find long forgotten notes. In doing so, I’m following in the footsteps of Ralph Waldo Emerson and declaring this a season of indexing. As Emerson wrote:

Among the seven ages of human life…the period of indexes should not be forgotten.

During our May Commonplace Book Club (CBC), I’ll go through my old notebooks and index them. Along the way, I’ll share images from the past two decades of my notes as well as my nascent indexing system.

If you’re new to our club, this is what you need to know: Commonplace books are personal collections of quotations and other information. And, in May, we’ll share a quote each day on our private chat. You can learn more about commonplace books here—my first announcement for the CBC.

Ideas For Your Commonplacing Practice

You are welcome to join me and start indexing your own notebooks! But the beauty of the CBC is that you can make it whatever you want it to be. We all need different things from our notebooks at different times.

Nevertheless, here is some inspiration, drawn from the ways Noted community members have used the CBC in the past:

— A study in a single author (like Mary Oliver or Seneca)

—Writing out first lines from your favorite books

— Going back through old commonplace books and sharing your favorite quotes (maybe you’ll index them too!)

—Sharing quotes from newsletters on Substack

—Sharing quotes from overheard conversations

—Sharing a quote tied to a photograph from your neighborhood, backyard, or pet

—Sharing your own illustrations/collages/photographs

—Typed quotes are welcome

How to Index your Notes

Would you like to index your notes with me? It’s not a requirement, but if this sounds appealing, here are a few steps to get started:

Create a label for each notebook. I’ve labelled mine by project. For example, the Noted notebooks all have “Noted” written on the cover along with a number. So, for example, if I index an idea from the fifth Noted notebook, I’ll do it with the label “Noted 5.” I’ve labelled the cover of each Noted notebook Create a preliminary list of your topics: You probably already have a sense of issues you return to (for me that includes ideas about education, writing, reading, and technology). As you skim your notes, start putting together a list of topics that appear repeatedly. Create a page for each of these topics in your notebook—or a digital file if you are using software. Read through your notebooks more carefully during May, extracting ideas to index. I’ll share images of both my older notebooks and my new index once we get started.

Join our Community!

As with any club, the people are the best part of the CBC! I’ve gotten to know so many of you—and form meaningful friendships through our daily interactions. It’s such a great way to connect with folks who care about language and ideas as much as you do!

Here’s what participants had to say about our club:

You can also learn more from Heather Birt’s lovely post: “I Found my People in the Commonplace Book Club.”

Let’s Form a Note-Taking Habit!

Part of my goal for the CBC is to foster a daily commonplace book habit (for myself and for you). We’ll start small with just one quote a day—typed or handwritten.

Of course, you don’t have to post your quotes—this is totally optional—but, I hope you’ll post at least once. I never tire of looking at other people’s notes!

As an added incentive, if you post a picture of a quote everyday for all 31 days, I’ll enter you in a raffle to win your choice of one of the following prizes🏆:

A personalized notebook (handmade by me) A signed copy of my academic book (all about commonplace books) A complimentary 1 year subscription to Noted (this will extend your subscription for an extra year at no cost to you)

How to Join

The Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is a perk for paid subscribers.

The CBC will take place on our private chat. I’ll post my quote and you’ll add yours via the “reply” button. It will look like this:

Every morning (starting May 1st) I will open a new thread with my own quote (at around 8am Eastern Standard Time).

Since we all live in different time zones, just add your quote to whatever day it is in your corner of the world.

For the rest of the month, I’m offering 20% off an annual subscription. Join now and you can continue participating in our club throughout the year! (We meet in September and January too.)

Get 20% off for 1 year

It would make a great graduation present too! There’s nothing like starting a commonplace book to kick off a life of self-directed learning.

Give a gift subscription

For now, you can hop over to our chat to say “hi” and add a quote to our warm-up thread. This thread will be open to all subscribers. That way, you can figure out if you’d like to join us in May!

Will you join? I hope so! Let us know, and post any questions you have in the comments.

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I’m so excited to start up again!

See you on the chat,