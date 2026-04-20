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Jay Myser's avatar
Jay Myser
16h

I need to consolidate and index. I have quotes and drawings and journal entries scattered over about 50 pocket Moleskines or Field Notes, with no hope of ever finding something I need. I'll occasionally flip back through one and stumble upon something lovely, but as it is now, they are basically useless to find anything intentionally.

I'm so resistant to going digital.

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1 reply by Jillian Hess
Heather Birt's avatar
Heather Birt
9h

I could not be more excited to see your past commonplace books! I was so inspired when you shared pieces from your Literary Studies course. I was revisiting some of those works recently. Spring and the CBC, I'm shedding my winter coat and stepping into vibrance all around.

(And thank you, kindly, for including a link to my ode to the CBC.)

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