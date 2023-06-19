Frida Kahlo's Illustrated Diary
"I'll try out the pencils / sharpened to the point of infinity..."
Greetings from India! Since I’m traveling this week, I decided to share one of my favorite posts from Noted’s early days (October 2022). If you’ve already read this piece, thank you for being here from the beginning! And if you’re new here, I hope you enjoy learning about Frida’s gorgeous diary!
I’ll be back next Monday with a new post on Gandhi’s notes.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Noted to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.