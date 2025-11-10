Noted

Noted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Asante Sullivan's avatar
Janet Asante Sullivan
5h

Oh my, wonderful capture of his data visualizations! We are on the same plane thinking of Du Bois. I just wrote an essay about his art vision and noted this Paris exhibition. I was excited to read this! Good work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jillian Hess and others
Thalia Toha's avatar
Thalia Toha
4h

Love this one, Jillian! Especially Du Bois’ cartographic journey. And most importantly, his eye for painting a picture of people, places, and purpose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jillian Hess and others
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillian Hess
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture