In 1900, visitors to the Paris Exposition stopped in astonishment before a wall of colorful charts. Each one told a story of Black life in America, and each was a masterpiece in data visualization. For every writer—indeed, every person who wants to share information with an audience—the question arises: what is the best way to present that information? How do we make what we have learned legible for a wider audience?

The sociologist and civil rights leader W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963) had some thoughts. While you might know him as the author of The Souls of Black Folk (1903), Du Bois was also the first Black person to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard (he wrote a prize-winning dissertation); he was also the only Black man among the N.A.A.C.P.’s founders; he published twenty-one books and countless articles over the course of his life; and his vibrant exhibit at the 1900 Paris Exposition took home a bronze medal.

W.E.B. Du Bois, photograph by Cornelius M. Battey, 1918, Library of Congress

Du Bois was a trailblazer in many ways. One of his most lasting contributions was to sociology, a field still in its infancy at the turn of the 20th century. Du Bois almost single-handedly shaped the discipline as a social science, based on rigorous data collection and analysis. Accordingly, he filled his notes with lists, charts, and graphs. How he assembled this data and presented his findings to a wider public are the subjects of this essay.

Du Bois’s Data

From the beginning, Du Bois was interested in representing the history and current condition of Black Americans through original research. His Harvard dissertation examined the slave trade and how America ultimately abolished it. Never satisfied with stories alone, on page 68 he writes:

Let us gather our scattered data for the colonial period, and view it as a whole.

He then draws a graph to show how different states handled abolition:

Du Bois continued mapping out historical events and representing the data he gathered in charts and graphs. As he would write in a note thirty years later:

Belief is not science…

Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt), 1868-1963. Belief is not science, 1920?. W. E. B. Du Bois Papers (MS 312). Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries

This commitment to data led Du Bois from his dissertation to his first major publication: The Philadelphia Negro (1899), which was the first major work of American sociology based on the systematic collection of data. Here is a chart from this book, representing the distribution of African American inhabitants in the 7th Ward of Philadelphia.

Distribution of African American inhabitants of the 7th Ward, from Du Bois’s The Philadelphia Negro

Reflecting on this project for a later autobiography, Du Bois emphasizes how he collected data by himself:

I sent out no canvassers. I went myself. Personally I visited and talked with 5000 persons.

From this early point in his career, Du Bois would go on to collect even more data, creating historical charts in the process to cement his understanding of history. For example, consider Du Bois’s timeline of the Jim Crow era.

Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt), 1868-1963. Jim Crow time line, 1876-1896, ca. 1933. W. E. B. Du Bois Papers (MS 312). Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries

His notes continue to chart the history and experiences of Black Americans. For example, here, we find Du Bois charting the occupations of Black Americans from 1890-1930. We can see that farming as an occupation declines from 1890 onwards, while servants appear to be on an upswing from 1920 onwards.

Du Bois, W. E. B. (William Edward Burghardt), 1868-1963. Occupations, ca. 1930 . W. E. B. Du Bois Papers (MS 312). Special Collections and University Archives, University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries

Du Bois used his data to argue that “social conditions—rather than Black inferiority—were the cause of racial inequality.” And his most striking data appeared at the 1900 Paris Exposition—portrayed in over 6o gorgeous graphs.

Du Bois’s Visual Representations of Data

At the turn of the 20th century, the academic disciplines hadn’t solidified yet, thus art and sociology could intermingle as demonstrated by the data visualizations Du Bois and his collaborators presented in their “Exposition des Nègres d’Amerique” for the Paris International Exposition 0f 1900.

At this point, Du Bois was a professor at Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University). He worked on assembling this data with his students, as well as Thomas Calloway (a lawyer and activist), and Daniel A.P. Murray (an assistant librarian at the Library of Congress).

The point was to show the actual lives of Black people living in Georgia at the turn of the 20th century, as a kind of “counter-archive” to the long legacy of racist pseudoscience.

Though the team only had four months to pull the exhibit together, it emerged as a dynamic representation of Black Americans as they actually were. As you can see in this photograph of the exhibit, Du Bois and his collaborators offered more than just graphs. They also assembled 363 photographs of Black Georgians—most of which were presented in albums.

Du Bois and his collaborators explained the exhibit in the following graphic:

A series of statistical charts illustrating the condition of the descendants of former African slaves now resident in the United States of America.

Here are a few of my favorite illustrations from the exhibit. You can see them all for yourself here.

One of the most beautiful visualizations—it represents the number of Black Georgians living in large cities (green line), medium cities (blue line), small cities (yellow line), and country or villages (red swirl). [The Georgia Negro] City and rural population. 1890 , Library of Congress

This area chart shows the rise, decline, and then rise again of free African Americans from 1790-1870. [The Georgia Negro] Slaves and free Negroes , Library of Congress

As striking as his graphs were, Du Bois became convinced that sharing knowledge was not enough to change society. As he wrote in his autobiography,

Not simply knowledge, not simply direct repression of evil will reform the world…The actions of men which are not due to lack of knowledge nor to evil intent, must be changed by influencing folkways, habits, customs, and subconscious deeds.

Du Bois knew that his country needed more than just graphs. In the year 1900, his life as a writer, scholar, and activist had only just begun.

On August 28th, 1963 hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. to demand equal rights. A whisper went through the crowd: W.E.B. Du Bois had died the night before. The grandfather of the civil rights movement was gone. As Roy Wilkins reminded those present at the March on Washington:

…it is incontrovertible that at the dawn of the 20th century his was the voice calling you to gather here today in this cause.

When we think of the civil rights movement, we tend to think of Martin Luther King Jr., but would we have had a King without a Du Bois?

Notes on Du Bois’s Notes

Notes as data: Du Bois collected as much raw information as he could. He walked the neighborhoods of Philadelphia to interview residents, he scoured U.S. Census data, as well as public and private libraries. Everything he noted down became a data point for his writing and visual representations of Black life in America.

Imagine new ways to represent your data: Part of what makes Du Bois’s graphs so striking is how they anticipate later aesthetic movements like the Bauhaus (1919-1933) known for their typography and layouts. Along with his collaborators, he innovated remarkably modern ways to represent information.

Notes as a search for truth: Du Bois refined his methods to gather information on the world as it actually was, rather than what was held by some to be common knowledge. Notes are a great place to question your assumptions.

