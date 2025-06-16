Focused, energetic creativity—the kind I dream of but don’t always achieve—requires sustenance. That sustenance takes many forms: sometimes I need lots of books, sometimes I need quiet time in nature, sometimes I need community. Different projects (and different moments in our lives) require different kinds of fuel.

Over the past two weeks, I’ve been sustained by our unfolding communal commonplace book—living and growing in Noted’s chat.

I thought you might also welcome some inspiration from some of the quotes we’ve gathered so far. I hope they offer sustenance for your creativity! They certainly have for me.

On Creativity

LydiaDB

On Writing

On Creativity and Nature

On Living Creatively

Cathy Clarke

Many thanks to all the members of the CBC, and especially to those of you who granted me permission to share your quotes!

If you’d like to join us for the second half of this month’s club, we’d love to have you! Head over to our chat and share some creative sustenance.

Yours in note-taking,