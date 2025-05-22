As an academic, summers have always been my best writing time. Suddenly, the days are longer, and my calendar opens up. I fill these longer days with writing projects. So, for our June edition of the Commonplace Book Club (CBC), I will focus on the writing process. Every morning, I’ll share a favorite quote about writing and creativity. I’m thinking of this as a way to kickstart my writing days.

To accompany June’s CBC, I’ve started a little journal called Process Notes:

For the past week, I’ve begun each day by filling this notebook with inspiring quotations and then writing mini-reflections—what the quote means to me, why I chose it, how I want it to influence my writing practice. As an added benefit, I’m also documenting my feelings about writing as I work on my book.

The first quote in my “Process Notebook,” I’ve taped in paper on the left so I can also record my own thoughts. I find taped paper comforting because if I don’t like what I wrote, I can always throw it out without ruining the notebook. Probably, I won’t throw anything out, but I like having the option.

Each morning in June, I’ll share one of these quotations with you along with a few reflections. And then I’ll head off to the library to get writing.

Perhaps you will also be working on a project this June. Perhaps your project is simply to keep a commonplace book. Whatever you’re working on, the CBC is an incredibly warm and encouraging community. My days are always brighter when the club is in session!

If you are new to the club, here’s what you need to know:

I’ve been keeping commonplace books in private since my early teen years—collecting words and ideas that I wanted to savor, to squirrel away for my future self. And since September 2024, I’ve been meeting up with this community to share quotes in our group chat on a (roughly) seasonal basis. Now, it’s time for our fourth CBC meeting!

As always, you can add quotes to our communal commonplace book in whatever way you’d like. If you have the habit of keeping a collection of quotes, you already know its value. If you don’t, this is a great opportunity to start. In just 5-10 minutes a day, you can start a commonplacing habit!

Some Inspiration:

This has been the perfect opportunity to work on our note-taking practice in community! And, to be honest, I love the companionship as I continue my own commonplacing journey.

In April, I found myself painting most nights, so I decided to illustrate one of my favorite authors, Mary Oliver. Here are some of my entries:

In January, I craved more philosophy. I’m still reading one of Seneca’s letters first thing in the morning (before writing my “Process Notes”); it’s been lovely! Seneca is, after all, Noted’s patron saint. Here are some of my contributions:

In September, I wanted more poetry, so I dedicated my practice to writing out a few lines of verse each day.

Here is some more inspiration, drawn from the ways community members have used the CBC in the past:

— A study in a single author (like Mary Oliver or Seneca)

—Writing out first lines from your favorite books

— Going back through old commonplace books and sharing your favorite quotes

—Sharing your own original compositions

—Sharing quotes from newsletters on Substack

—Sharing quotes from overheard conversations

—Sharing a quote tied to a photograph from your neighborhood, backyard, or pet

—Sharing your own illustrations/collages/photographs of favorite authors

—Typed quotes are also welcome

You can find more inspiration by looking at our chat as well as our communal commonplace books from the September 2024 CBC, the January 2025 CBC, and the April CBC.

*Most importantly: There is no wrong way to keep a commonplace book!*

Comments From Previous CBCs:

This is what participants had to say about our club:

Let’s Form a Note-Taking Habit!

Part of my goal for the CBC is to foster a daily commonplace book habit (for myself and for you). We’ll start small with just one quote a day—typed or handwritten.

Of course, you don’t have to post your quotes—this is totally optional—but, I hope you’ll post at least once. I never tire of looking at other people’s notes!

As an added incentive, if you post a picture of a quote everyday for all 30 days, I’ll enter you in a raffle to win one of the following prizes🏆:

A personalized notebook (handmade by me) A signed copy of my book A complimentary 1 year subscription to Noted (this will extend your subscription for an extra year at no cost to you)

How to Join

The Commonplace Book Club (CBC) is a perk for paid subscribers.

The CBC will take place on our private chat. I’ll post my quote and you’ll add yours via the “reply” button. It will look like this:

Every morning (starting June 1st) I will open a new thread with my own quote (at around 8am Eastern Standard Time).

Since we all live in different time-zones, just add your quote to whatever day it is in your corner of the world.

For our Summer CBC, I’m offering 20% off an annual subscription for the next week. That way you can continue participating in our club throughout the year!

You can hop over to our chat to say “hi” and add a quote to our warm-up thread. Maybe let us know if there’s a project you’ll be working on in June. This thread will be open to all subscribers. That way, you can figure out if you’d like to join us on June 1st!

Will you join? I hope so! Let me know, and post any questions you have in the comments.

I’m so excited to start up again!